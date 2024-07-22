Hanman Fit Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT</dhhead>

? FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realised. The Companys actual results, performance or achievements can thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

? INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Company is involved in the gymming business in India, committing itself in making India Healthy and Fit. Its USP providing world class gymming experience, facilitated by the professional trainers. Your Company provides the diverse fitness services apart from the standard gymming and fitness solutions like Zumba Programme, Spa, Massage, Aerobics, Yoga, Physiotherapy and many more.

? MARKETING

The Company is setting up a good marketing team to enter to increased turnover.

? SWOT

Our strength is our determination and team work, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are the vibrations in the economy and government policies.

? INTERNAL CONTROL

The Company has adequate internal control system, commensurate with the size of its operations. Adequate records and documents are maintained as required by laws. The Companys Audit Committee reviews the internal control system from time to time. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective.

? RISKS AND CONCERNS

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal endeavour is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimise its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

? CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this Managements Discussion and Analysis detailing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, estimates, expectations or predictions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include global and Indian demand-supply conditions, finished goods prices, feedstock availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries within which the Company conducts business and other factors such as litigation and labour negotiations.

