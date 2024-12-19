RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors,

Hannah Joseph Hospital Ltd.

Dear Sir,

We have examined the attached Restated Audited Financial Information of Hannah Joseph Hospital Limited comprising the Restated Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 the Restated Audited Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Audited Cash Flow Statement for the half early ended September 30 2024, financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022, the Summary statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 19, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) and prepared in terms of the requirement of:-

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act"); b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note").

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, in connection with the proposed IPO.

The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company for the half early ended September 30 2024, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 on the basis of preparation stated in ANNEXURE-D to the Restated Financial Information.

The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated September 20, 2023 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and,

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a) Audited financial statements of company for the half early ended September 30 2024 & for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors Report issued by the Previous Auditor i.e., M/s Pandiarajan T & Co dated September 20, 2024, September 30, 2023, September 24, 2022 for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024, 31st March 2023 & 31st March 2022 respectively.

The audit was conducted by the Companys previous statutory auditor, and accordingly reliance has been placed on the statement of assets and liabilities and statements of profit and loss, the Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information and (collectively, the Audited Financial Statement") examined by them for the said years.

The modification in restated financials were carried out based on the modified reports, if any, issued by Previous auditor which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022. There is no qualification of previous auditor for the Financial Statement of March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

The audit reports on the financial statements were modified and included following matter(s) giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the half year ended September 30, 2024, financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022.:-

a) The Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

b) The Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

c) Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

d) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by M/s Pandiarajan T & Co for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

e) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE-D to this report;

f) Adjustments in Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

g) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement;

h) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement.

i) The related party transaction for purchase & sales of services entered by the company are at arms length.

j) The Company has not paid any dividend since its incorporation.

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:

a) The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in ANNEXURE-A to this report, of the Company as at for the Half year ended September 30, 2024, financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE-D to this Report.

b) The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in ANNEXURE B to this report, of the Company for the Half year ended September 30, 2024, financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE- to this Report.

c) The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in ANNEXURE- to this report, of the Company for the Half year ended September 30, 2024, financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE - to this Report.

Audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 was conducted by M/s Pandiarajan T & Co and Accordingly reliance has been placed on the financial statement examined by them for the said years. Financial Reports included for said years are solely based on report submitted by them.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus ("Offer Document") for the proposed IPO.

Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves and Surplus ANNEXURE-A.1 & ANNEXURE-A.2 Restated Statement of Long Term Borrowing ANNEXURE-A.3 Restated Statement of Lease Liabilities ANNEXURE-A.4 Restated Statement of Other Financial Liabilities ANNEXURE-A.5 Restated Statement of Provisions ANNEXURE-A.6 Restated Statement of Short Term Borrowing ANNEXURE-A.7 Restated Statement of Trade Payables ANNEXURE-A.8 Restated Statement of Other financial liabilities ANNEXURE-A.9 Restated Statement of Other current liabilities ANNEXURE-A.10 Restated Statement of Fixed Assets ANNEXURE-A.11 Restated Statement of Capital Work in progress ANNEXURE-A.12 Restated Statement of Financial assets others ANNEXURE-A.13 Restated Statement of Deferred tax assets (net) ANNEXURE-A.14 Restated Statement of Other non Rs.current assets ANNEXURE-A.15 Restated Statement of Inventories ANNEXURE-A.16 Restated Statement of Investment ANNEXURE-A.17 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables ANNEXURE-A.18 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents ANNEXURE-A.19 Restated Statement of Bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents ANNEXURE-A.20 Restated Statement of Financial Assets Others ANNEXURE-A.21 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets ANNEXURE-A.22 Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations ANNEXURE-B.1 Restated Statement of Other Income ANNEXURE-B.2 Restated Statement of Purchase of Traded Goods ANNEXURE-B.3 Restated Statement of Change in Inventories of WIP, Finished Goods & Stock in Trade ANNEXURE-B.4 Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses ANNEXURE-B.5 Restated Statement of Finance Cost ANNEXURE-B.6 Restated Statement of Other Expenses ANNEXURE-B.7 Material Adjustment to the Restated Financial Statement ANNEXURE-E Restated Statement of Tax shelter ANNEXURE-F Restated Statement of Capitalization ANNEXURE-G Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities ANNEXURE-H Restated Statement of Accounting Ratios ANNEXURE-I Restated statement of related party transaction ANNEXURE-J

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Information of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in ANNEXURE-D are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

We, A V SUBRAMANIAN AND CO, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI.

The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above financial information contained in ANNEXURE-A to J of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE-D are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the IPO-SME for Proposed Issue of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.

For, A V SUBRAMANIAN & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: -

010643S

Peer Review No. 015771

CA A.PADMA

(Partner)

Membership No.223529

UDIN - 25223529BMLENS5995

Date: 19-12-2024

Place: Madurai.