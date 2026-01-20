No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.7
16.7
16.35
10.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.24
29.01
18.2
14.18
Net Worth
51.94
45.71
34.55
24.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,128.2
|73.12
|1,02,492.58
|419.9
|0.18
|2,356.1
|647.83
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,012.85
|142.05
|98,550.45
|160.42
|0.15
|736.62
|87.31
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
891.55
|363.9
|67,308.29
|125.09
|0.11
|455.81
|121.53
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,861.1
|81.88
|38,033.59
|137.88
|0.24
|1,019.17
|113.49
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,114.5
|57.04
|29,956.69
|140.2
|0
|926.43
|141.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mosesjoseph Arunkumar
Whole Time Director
Kavith Fenn Arunkumar
Non Executive Director
Noyel Arunkumar
Non Executive Director
Arunkumar Nalina
Independent Director
Chinnamanoor Neelakantan Srinivasan
Independent Director
RANGANATHAN MUKUNDAN
Independent Director
Kumarasamy Sureshkumar
Independent Director
Salaivel Pratheep
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yuvaraj Saravanan
134 Lake View Road K K Nagar,
Tamil Nadu - 625020
Tel: 95247 29594
Website: https://hannahjosephhospital.com/
Email: cs@hannahjosephhospital.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Hannah Joseph Hospital Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.