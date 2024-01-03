iifl-logo

Hannah Joseph Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hannah Joseph Hospital Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

16.7

16.7

16.35

10.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.24

29.01

18.2

14.18

Net Worth

51.94

45.71

34.55

24.79

Minority Interest

Debt

33.58

31.66

42.95

47.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

85.52

77.37

77.5

71.94

Fixed Assets

69.82

65.29

71.17

76.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.14

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.9

1.9

Networking Capital

4.07

3.39

-2.56

-8.02

Inventories

1.48

1.37

1.49

0.9

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.97

7.97

5.56

2.14

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.4

6.64

5.02

3.12

Sundry Creditors

-2.85

-2.59

-2.77

-2.53

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.93

-10

-11.86

-11.65

Cash

11.62

8.68

6.87

1.44

Total Assets

85.51

77.36

77.52

71.93

Hannah Joseph Hospital Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hannah Joseph Hospital Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.