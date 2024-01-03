Hannah Joseph Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.7
16.7
16.35
10.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.24
29.01
18.2
14.18
Net Worth
51.94
45.71
34.55
24.79
Minority Interest
Debt
33.58
31.66
42.95
47.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
85.52
77.37
77.5
71.94
Fixed Assets
69.82
65.29
71.17
76.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.14
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.9
1.9
Networking Capital
4.07
3.39
-2.56
-8.02
Inventories
1.48
1.37
1.49
0.9
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.97
7.97
5.56
2.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.4
6.64
5.02
3.12
Sundry Creditors
-2.85
-2.59
-2.77
-2.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.93
-10
-11.86
-11.65
Cash
11.62
8.68
6.87
1.44
Total Assets
85.51
77.36
77.52
71.93
