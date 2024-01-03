Happy Square Outsourcing Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.52
2.13
0.34
Net Worth
6.53
2.14
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
10.99
6.57
3.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.52
8.71
4.2
Fixed Assets
2.14
0.43
0.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.06
0.03
Networking Capital
15.08
7.99
3.3
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.17
7.62
6.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.77
5.98
1.75
Sundry Creditors
-1.45
-2.55
-1.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.41
-3.06
-2.55
Cash
0.22
0.23
0.49
Total Assets
17.52
8.71
4.21
