To Members of Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereafter referred to as "Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive Income, its changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Art. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICA1) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Valuation of Investments

The Companys investment portfolio consists of Investments in Financial Assets which represent 50.22% of the Companys total assets. Our audit procedures for this area included: Current Investments are stated at market value, determined on an individual investment basis. • We assessed appropriateness of the pricing methodologies with reference to Companys accounting and valuation policy; In respect of the portfolio of quoted investments we do not consider these investments to be at a high risk of significant misstatement, or to be subject to a significant level of judgement because they comprise liquid, quoted investments. However, due to their materiality in the context of the financial statements as a whole, they are considered to be one of the areas which had significant impact on our overall audit strategy. • We have assessed the process and tested the operating effectiveness of the key controls including the Companys method of review and approval of the estimates and assumptions used for the valuation including key authorization and data input controls; The portfolio of unquoted investments which includes equity shares is 2.75% of the Companys Total Assets. Valuation of unquoted investments involves judgement depending on the observability of the inputs into the valuation and further judgement in determining the appropriate valuation methodology where external pricing sources are either not readily available or are unreliable. Refer Note no. 6 to the Ind AS Financial Statements and Note no. 1.17(v) of the material accounting policies. • For quoted investments, recalculated the valuations of investments with independent pricing sources; • For unquoted investments, we critically evaluated the valuation assessment and resulting conclusions conducted by an independent valuer, in order to determine appropriateness of the valuations recorded with reference to the Companys valuation guidelines.

Investment Properties

The Companys investment properties consist of premises. Our audit procedures for this area included: Investment Properties of the Company represents 31.20 % of the Companys total assets. • We have verified whether each of the investment in properties are purchased to be held for capital appreciation or for earning rental income so as to classify it under investment properties. Investment properties are valued at cost as per Ind AS 40. Refer Note no. 1.05 of Significant Accounting Policies and Note no. 5 to the Ind AS Financial Statements. • We assessed the method of verification and valuation of properties to ensure its reasonableness in the circumstances relating to each asset class.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. Other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis of the Boards Report including Annexures thereto to Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(S) of the Act with respect to preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, Other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of the Act for safeguarding assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our concfusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in

Annexure "A" hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by sectionl43(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Company (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015, as amended;

e) In our opinion, there are no financial transactions or matters which may have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

g) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year; and

i) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements Refer Note Nos. 27,16 and 27.17 of Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the year, hence the compliance of section 123 of the act is not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions of the Company and recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company Limited (the Company) for the year ended 31* March, 2024 of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Intangible Asset. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant &, Equipment by which the Property, Plant & Equipment are verified at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for the land on which the building is constructed, we report that, the title in respect of the self-constructed building and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any Property, Plant & Equipment. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any inventory at the year end. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ti)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in aggregate from banks or financial institutions at any point of time during the year under audit. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, the Company has granted an unsecured loan to companies during the year.

(A) Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and hence paragraph 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(B) The aggregate amount during the year with respect to loan granted is Rs.235.00 Lakhs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan is Nil.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us by the management the terms and conditions of the grant of such loan is not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) The aforesaid loans are repayable on demand and therefore, no schedule for repayment of principal has been stipulated by the Company. However, the company has stipulated schedule of payment of interest and the receipts of Interest is regular.

(d) As the above-mentioned loan granted to Hardcastle Petrofer Private Limited is payable on demand, thus adherence of this clause is not applicable in case of principal and in case of payment of interest, no amount is overdue for more than 90 days.

(e) No Joan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the one party, Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Details of paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order disclosed as under: Rs in Lakhs

Particulars Aggregate amount of loan Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of Loan/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable ondemand (A) 235.00 Lakhs 235.00 Lakhs - Agreement doesnot specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 235.00 Lakhs - 235.00 Lakhs Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total Loans 100% 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loan or given any guarantee and provided any security to any person covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder; thus reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to records of the Company, examined by us and the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, and other statutory dues with appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The Company has no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any transactions not recorded in books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act 1961, Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under this clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or Financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, Company has not raised any shortterm fund during the year.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us, Company has not taken any fund from any entity or from any person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its securities, joint ventures or associates companies and hence paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year. Thus the Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable for the company.

(xii) As the Company does not fall into the category of a Nidhi company, clause (xii) of para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal Audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them under provisions of section 192 of Act; and

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 4S-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no instance of resignation by the statutory auditor under section 140(2) of the Companies act 2013 during the year and accordingly paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As represented to us by the management, Provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company and accordingly paragraph 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024 of even date)

Report on Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such control operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involved performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding reliability of financial reporting and preparation of Ind AS Financial

Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of assets of the company; {2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.