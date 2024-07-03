Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹885
Prev. Close₹892.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹890.5
Day's Low₹885
52 Week's High₹1,354.75
52 Week's Low₹451.15
Book Value₹661.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.55
P/E31.87
EPS28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.68
0.68
0.68
0.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.8
41.08
39.54
34.23
Net Worth
44.48
41.76
40.22
34.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.19
3.52
2.88
4.21
yoy growth (%)
-9.35
21.95
-31.51
-48.7
Raw materials
-0.97
-0.71
-1.11
-1.37
As % of sales
30.65
20.25
38.52
32.63
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.6
-0.64
-0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.56
1.23
0.18
1.3
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.4
-0.37
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.33
-0.06
-0.21
Working capital
2.77
0.32
-0.25
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.35
21.95
-31.51
-48.7
Op profit growth
-38.94
301.12
-76.54
-70.03
EBIT growth
-54.41
549.67
-85.38
-74.13
Net profit growth
-98.97
652.09
-89.01
-72.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
B L Jatia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Piyushkumar Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vimal Chand Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pranjali Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Smita Shilesh Achrekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd
Summary
Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Limited was established on 15th October 1945. The Companys business activity currently consists of Industrial Chemicals, Investments and Leasing. The company diversified its production pattern. It set up a pre-colour coated steel coil project which went into commercial production in Mar.95. It has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Oxyplast, Belgium, to produce special types of epoxide resins required for the coil coating plant. The installed capacity in the resin plant has been expanded.The company signed a joint venture agreement with Soudal, Belgium, to manufacture various types of adhesives, sealants and roofing compounds. In 1994-95, various products like reactive polyamides, hammertone medium, tri-methylol propane oleate and fast drying alkyd were launched. Development work on urea formaldehyde resins, acrylated alkyd and thermoplastic acrylic resin was at an advanced stage.The companys business was restructured by Demerger of Sarigam Unit and transferring the same to Hawcoplast Chemicals Ltd as an ongoing concern effective from 1st April 1999.The Company invested Rs 208.40 lacs in the equity capital of Global Trendz Retail P.Ltd. As a result, the said Company became a subsidiary of the Company for a brief period in 2008-09, but ceased to be so with effect from 29th January, 2009.
Read More
The Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹890.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd is ₹60.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd is 31.87 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd is ₹451.15 and ₹1354.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.24%, 3 Years at 42.46%, 1 Year at 88.38%, 6 Month at -15.80%, 3 Month at -18.86% and 1 Month at 0.11%.
