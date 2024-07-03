iifl-logo-icon 1
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Share Price

890.5
(-0.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open885
  • Day's High890.5
  • 52 Wk High1,354.75
  • Prev. Close892.25
  • Day's Low885
  • 52 Wk Low 451.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E31.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value661.98
  • EPS28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

885

Prev. Close

892.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.4

Day's High

890.5

Day's Low

885

52 Week's High

1,354.75

52 Week's Low

451.15

Book Value

661.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.55

P/E

31.87

EPS

28

Divi. Yield

0

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 26.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.68

0.68

0.68

0.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.8

41.08

39.54

34.23

Net Worth

44.48

41.76

40.22

34.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.19

3.52

2.88

4.21

yoy growth (%)

-9.35

21.95

-31.51

-48.7

Raw materials

-0.97

-0.71

-1.11

-1.37

As % of sales

30.65

20.25

38.52

32.63

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.6

-0.64

-0.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.56

1.23

0.18

1.3

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.4

-0.37

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.33

-0.06

-0.21

Working capital

2.77

0.32

-0.25

0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.35

21.95

-31.51

-48.7

Op profit growth

-38.94

301.12

-76.54

-70.03

EBIT growth

-54.41

549.67

-85.38

-74.13

Net profit growth

-98.97

652.09

-89.01

-72.96

No Record Found

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

B L Jatia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Piyushkumar Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vimal Chand Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pranjali Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Smita Shilesh Achrekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd

Summary

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Limited was established on 15th October 1945. The Companys business activity currently consists of Industrial Chemicals, Investments and Leasing. The company diversified its production pattern. It set up a pre-colour coated steel coil project which went into commercial production in Mar.95. It has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Oxyplast, Belgium, to produce special types of epoxide resins required for the coil coating plant. The installed capacity in the resin plant has been expanded.The company signed a joint venture agreement with Soudal, Belgium, to manufacture various types of adhesives, sealants and roofing compounds. In 1994-95, various products like reactive polyamides, hammertone medium, tri-methylol propane oleate and fast drying alkyd were launched. Development work on urea formaldehyde resins, acrylated alkyd and thermoplastic acrylic resin was at an advanced stage.The companys business was restructured by Demerger of Sarigam Unit and transferring the same to Hawcoplast Chemicals Ltd as an ongoing concern effective from 1st April 1999.The Company invested Rs 208.40 lacs in the equity capital of Global Trendz Retail P.Ltd. As a result, the said Company became a subsidiary of the Company for a brief period in 2008-09, but ceased to be so with effect from 29th January, 2009.
Company FAQs

What is the Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd share price today?

The Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹890.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd is ₹60.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd is 31.87 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd is ₹451.15 and ₹1354.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd?

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.24%, 3 Years at 42.46%, 1 Year at 88.38%, 6 Month at -15.80%, 3 Month at -18.86% and 1 Month at 0.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.61 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 26.30 %

