Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Board Meeting

Hardcast.& Waud CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LOADR), 2015
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
HARDCASTLE & WAUD MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
HARDCASTLE & WAUD MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. interalia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 b. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Proposed Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
HARDCASTLE & WAUD MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 b) To consider any other matter with the permission of the chair. Submission of audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Submission of audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
HARDCASTLE & WAUD MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) interalia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. b) To consider any other matter with the permission of chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

