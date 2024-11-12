|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LOADR), 2015
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|HARDCASTLE & WAUD MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|HARDCASTLE & WAUD MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. interalia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 b. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Proposed Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|HARDCASTLE & WAUD MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 b) To consider any other matter with the permission of the chair. Submission of audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Submission of audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|HARDCASTLE & WAUD MFG.CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) interalia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. b) To consider any other matter with the permission of chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
