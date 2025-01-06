iifl-logo-icon 1
Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Hardcast.& Waud FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.56

1.23

0.18

1.3

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.4

-0.37

-0.39

Tax paid

-0.55

-0.33

-0.06

-0.21

Working capital

2.77

0.32

-0.25

0.05

Other operating items

Operating

2.3

0.81

-0.5

0.74

Capital expenditure

8.66

1.04

1.33

0.27

Free cash flow

10.96

1.85

0.82

1.02

Equity raised

68.64

69.64

72.1

69.94

Investing

-3.01

-3.86

-0.5

0.69

Financing

0.05

0.3

0.25

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

76.64

67.94

72.67

71.67

