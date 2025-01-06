Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.56
1.23
0.18
1.3
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.4
-0.37
-0.39
Tax paid
-0.55
-0.33
-0.06
-0.21
Working capital
2.77
0.32
-0.25
0.05
Other operating items
Operating
2.3
0.81
-0.5
0.74
Capital expenditure
8.66
1.04
1.33
0.27
Free cash flow
10.96
1.85
0.82
1.02
Equity raised
68.64
69.64
72.1
69.94
Investing
-3.01
-3.86
-0.5
0.69
Financing
0.05
0.3
0.25
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
76.64
67.94
72.67
71.67
