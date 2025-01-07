iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

915
(3.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.19

3.52

2.88

4.21

yoy growth (%)

-9.35

21.95

-31.51

-48.7

Raw materials

-0.97

-0.71

-1.11

-1.37

As % of sales

30.65

20.25

38.52

32.63

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.6

-0.64

-0.51

As % of sales

21.98

17.26

22.19

12.25

Other costs

-0.6

-0.72

-0.76

-0.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.1

20.53

26.52

17.87

Operating profit

0.9

1.47

0.36

1.56

OPM

28.25

41.94

12.75

37.23

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.4

-0.37

-0.39

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.13

0.16

0.19

0.12

Profit before tax

0.56

1.23

0.18

1.3

Taxes

-0.55

-0.33

-0.06

-0.21

Tax rate

-98.36

-27.11

-36.02

-16.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.9

0.11

1.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.9

0.11

1.09

yoy growth (%)

-98.97

652.09

-89.01

-72.96

NPM

0.28

25.6

4.15

25.89

Hardcast.& Waud : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.