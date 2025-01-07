Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.19
3.52
2.88
4.21
yoy growth (%)
-9.35
21.95
-31.51
-48.7
Raw materials
-0.97
-0.71
-1.11
-1.37
As % of sales
30.65
20.25
38.52
32.63
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.6
-0.64
-0.51
As % of sales
21.98
17.26
22.19
12.25
Other costs
-0.6
-0.72
-0.76
-0.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.1
20.53
26.52
17.87
Operating profit
0.9
1.47
0.36
1.56
OPM
28.25
41.94
12.75
37.23
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.4
-0.37
-0.39
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.13
0.16
0.19
0.12
Profit before tax
0.56
1.23
0.18
1.3
Taxes
-0.55
-0.33
-0.06
-0.21
Tax rate
-98.36
-27.11
-36.02
-16.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.9
0.11
1.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.9
0.11
1.09
yoy growth (%)
-98.97
652.09
-89.01
-72.96
NPM
0.28
25.6
4.15
25.89
