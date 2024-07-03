Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd Summary

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Limited was established on 15th October 1945. The Companys business activity currently consists of Industrial Chemicals, Investments and Leasing. The company diversified its production pattern. It set up a pre-colour coated steel coil project which went into commercial production in Mar.95. It has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Oxyplast, Belgium, to produce special types of epoxide resins required for the coil coating plant. The installed capacity in the resin plant has been expanded.The company signed a joint venture agreement with Soudal, Belgium, to manufacture various types of adhesives, sealants and roofing compounds. In 1994-95, various products like reactive polyamides, hammertone medium, tri-methylol propane oleate and fast drying alkyd were launched. Development work on urea formaldehyde resins, acrylated alkyd and thermoplastic acrylic resin was at an advanced stage.The companys business was restructured by Demerger of Sarigam Unit and transferring the same to Hawcoplast Chemicals Ltd as an ongoing concern effective from 1st April 1999.The Company invested Rs 208.40 lacs in the equity capital of Global Trendz Retail P.Ltd. As a result, the said Company became a subsidiary of the Company for a brief period in 2008-09, but ceased to be so with effect from 29th January, 2009.