To the Members of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr.No Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1. Contingent liabilities: Principal Audit Procedures Performed: The Company is in receipt of show cause notices from Licensing authority. The Company has disputed such claim. The review of claim involve a high degree of judgement to determine the possible outcome, and estimates relating to the timing and the amount of outflow of resources embodying economic benefits. a) We obtained summary of litigation including managements assessment. b) We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls related to managements risk assessment process for legal matter. The audit of Contingent liabilities is significant to our audit as any adverse outcome may have material impact on this Company. c) We obtained and read external legal opinion and other evidences provided by management to corroborate managements assessment of the legal matter. d) Assessed the relevant accounting policies and disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the requirements of accounting standards.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report (including annexures thereto) and Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls systems in place with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account; (iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and relevant provisions of the Act; (v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; (vi) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, are as stated in paragraph (ii) above. (vii) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls systems with reference to standalone financial statements.

(viii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid remuneration to its directors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of section 197 of the Act are not applicable to the Company; (ix) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 4.01 to standalone financial statements; b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in Note no. 4.14(v), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in Note no. 4.14(vi), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (iii) Based on the audit procedures performed by us that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement; e) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year; and as stated in Note 4.15 of the accompanying standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. f) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Nayan Parikh & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107023W Deepali Shrigadi Partner Membership No. 133304 UDIN: 24133304BKAUME2883

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date to the members of the Company on standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records of Property, Plant and Equipment showing particulars of assets including quantitative details; (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets; (b) Distribution equipments like cabling and other line equipments of selected networks were verified. The management plans to verify balance networks in a phased manner. Property, Plant and Equipment, other than distribution equipments and access devices with the end users were physically verified during the year based on verification programme adopted by the management. As per this programme, all assets will be verified at least once in a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. The management has represented that physical verification of access devices with the end users is impractical; however, the same can be tracked, in case of most of the networks, through subscribers management system; The Company has a process of reconciling book records with outcome of physical verification, wherever physical verification was carried out and have accounted for the discrepancies observed on such verification; (c) The Company does not hold any immovable properties and hence reporting under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable. Further the properties where the Company is Lessee, the agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee; (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. The Company does not have any Right of use Assets; (e) As per the information provided to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not hold any inventories and accordingly paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (b) During the year under audit, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investments, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company; (iv) The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities and hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable; (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. We have been informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard; (vi) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for the services rendered by the Company;

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other applicable statutory dues. According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues payable were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable; (b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 with the concerned authorities on account of dispute are given below:

Sr.No. Nature of the Dues Name of the Statute Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Amount involve ( in lakhs) 1 License Fees Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 2005-06 to 2007- 08 and 2009-10 to 2014-15 TDSAT 4130.38

(viii) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority; (c) The Company has not taken any terms loan. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (d) According to the information and explainations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements, the Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint venture; (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year and hence reporting on paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable; (x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year; (b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the current financial year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year; (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report; (c) No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the Company; (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xiii) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards; (xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extend of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company; (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (b) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under paragraph (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable; (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year; (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due; and (xx) The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(vi) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date to the members of the Company on standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control system with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control system with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note.