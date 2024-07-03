Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹19.23
Prev. Close₹18.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.8
Day's High₹19.29
Day's Low₹18.26
52 Week's High₹23.66
52 Week's Low₹16.16
Book Value₹2.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.08
-6.12
-6.38
-7.24
Net Worth
2.02
1.98
1.72
0.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.81
4.36
4.87
4.87
yoy growth (%)
-12.47
-10.52
0.05
-61.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.61
-0.58
-0.44
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1
1.37
2.16
-0.16
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
-0.22
-0.66
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.3
1.5
0
Working capital
1.22
0.56
2.16
4.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.47
-10.52
0.05
-61.16
Op profit growth
-29.68
-31.32
-228.29
189.56
EBIT growth
-30.21
-37.69
26,119.31
-100.89
Net profit growth
-19.69
-70.82
-2,295.21
-83.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.68
3.06
3.82
4.36
4.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.68
3.06
3.82
4.36
4.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.07
0.08
0.05
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dilip Worah
Independent Director
L K Kannan
Director & Chief Executive Off
Vatan Pathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Singh
Non Executive Director
Vrinda Mendon
Independent Director
Basant Kumar Parasramka
Independent Director
DHIREN VRAJLAL DALAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd
Summary
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd acts as a multi system operator providing cable television network, Internet, and allied services in India. The company is engaged in the cable television (CATV) business. The CATV business includes receiving, distributing and transmitting satellite channel programs. The Internet service provider (ISP) business includes providing Internet services through cable. At present, the Company is providing Cable Television Network Services. The company is based in Mumbai. They have a large number of subscribers in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mysore, Nasik and Ludhiana.Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Seven Heaven Leasing & Finance Ltd. In August 13, 1999, the name of the company was changed from Seven Heaven Leasing & Finance Ltd to Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. In the year 2000, the company formed a joint venture with Star TV to develop and offer interactive media services over their cable network. In September 13, 2000, they received the Category B Internet Service Provider license for Mumbai Circle from the Department of Telecommunications.During the year 2000-01, the company undertook aggressive expansion in Chembur, Sion, Dadar and other parts of Central Mumbai for the development of Cable Business. They invested in latest equipment for upgrading its existing Cable TV Network for improving Cable TV services and also for providing Internet and other v
The Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd is ₹15.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd is 0 and 8.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd is ₹16.16 and ₹23.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.48%, 3 Years at -17.97%, 1 Year at 3.29%, 6 Month at -8.32%, 3 Month at -1.52% and 1 Month at -1.31%.
