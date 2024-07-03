Summary

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd acts as a multi system operator providing cable television network, Internet, and allied services in India. The company is engaged in the cable television (CATV) business. The CATV business includes receiving, distributing and transmitting satellite channel programs. The Internet service provider (ISP) business includes providing Internet services through cable. At present, the Company is providing Cable Television Network Services. The company is based in Mumbai. They have a large number of subscribers in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mysore, Nasik and Ludhiana.Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Seven Heaven Leasing & Finance Ltd. In August 13, 1999, the name of the company was changed from Seven Heaven Leasing & Finance Ltd to Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. In the year 2000, the company formed a joint venture with Star TV to develop and offer interactive media services over their cable network. In September 13, 2000, they received the Category B Internet Service Provider license for Mumbai Circle from the Department of Telecommunications.During the year 2000-01, the company undertook aggressive expansion in Chembur, Sion, Dadar and other parts of Central Mumbai for the development of Cable Business. They invested in latest equipment for upgrading its existing Cable TV Network for improving Cable TV services and also for providing Internet and other v

