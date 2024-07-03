iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Share Price

18.78
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:53:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.23
  • Day's High19.29
  • 52 Wk High23.66
  • Prev. Close18.85
  • Day's Low18.26
  • 52 Wk Low 16.16
  • Turnover (lac)0.8
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

19.23

Prev. Close

18.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.8

Day's High

19.29

Day's Low

18.26

52 Week's High

23.66

52 Week's Low

16.16

Book Value

2.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.43%

Institutions: 0.43%

Non-Institutions: 34.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.08

-6.12

-6.38

-7.24

Net Worth

2.02

1.98

1.72

0.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.81

4.36

4.87

4.87

yoy growth (%)

-12.47

-10.52

0.05

-61.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.61

-0.58

-0.44

-0.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1

1.37

2.16

-0.16

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

-0.22

-0.66

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.3

1.5

0

Working capital

1.22

0.56

2.16

4.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.47

-10.52

0.05

-61.16

Op profit growth

-29.68

-31.32

-228.29

189.56

EBIT growth

-30.21

-37.69

26,119.31

-100.89

Net profit growth

-19.69

-70.82

-2,295.21

-83.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.68

3.06

3.82

4.36

4.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.68

3.06

3.82

4.36

4.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.07

0.08

0.05

0.29

View Annually Results

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dilip Worah

Independent Director

L K Kannan

Director & Chief Executive Off

Vatan Pathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Singh

Non Executive Director

Vrinda Mendon

Independent Director

Basant Kumar Parasramka

Independent Director

DHIREN VRAJLAL DALAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd

Summary

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd acts as a multi system operator providing cable television network, Internet, and allied services in India. The company is engaged in the cable television (CATV) business. The CATV business includes receiving, distributing and transmitting satellite channel programs. The Internet service provider (ISP) business includes providing Internet services through cable. At present, the Company is providing Cable Television Network Services. The company is based in Mumbai. They have a large number of subscribers in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mysore, Nasik and Ludhiana.Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Seven Heaven Leasing & Finance Ltd. In August 13, 1999, the name of the company was changed from Seven Heaven Leasing & Finance Ltd to Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. In the year 2000, the company formed a joint venture with Star TV to develop and offer interactive media services over their cable network. In September 13, 2000, they received the Category B Internet Service Provider license for Mumbai Circle from the Department of Telecommunications.During the year 2000-01, the company undertook aggressive expansion in Chembur, Sion, Dadar and other parts of Central Mumbai for the development of Cable Business. They invested in latest equipment for upgrading its existing Cable TV Network for improving Cable TV services and also for providing Internet and other v
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd share price today?

The Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd is ₹15.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd is 0 and 8.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd is ₹16.16 and ₹23.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd?

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.48%, 3 Years at -17.97%, 1 Year at 3.29%, 6 Month at -8.32%, 3 Month at -1.52% and 1 Month at -1.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.28 %
Institutions - 0.43 %
Public - 34.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.