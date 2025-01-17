iifl-logo-icon 1
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Key Ratios

17.65
(-1.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.47

-10.52

0.05

-61.16

Op profit growth

-29.68

-31.32

-228.29

189.56

EBIT growth

-30.21

-37.69

1,310.33

-116.62

Net profit growth

-25.47

-71.07

-30,159.34

-98.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

28.74

35.77

46.61

-36.35

EBIT margin

26.28

32.97

47.34

3.35

Net profit margin

20.88

24.53

75.87

-0.25

RoCE

82.9

164.28

981.82

-7.25

RoNW

16.46

97.23

-43.7

0.07

RoA

16.46

30.38

385.13

0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.98

1.32

4.56

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.77

1.1

4.28

-0.84

Book value per share

1.98

0.99

-0.32

-4.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.82

12.38

2.05

0

P/CEPS

30.19

14.81

2.18

-3.23

P/B

11.74

16.35

-29.16

-0.55

EV/EBIDTA

16.02

8.12

3.43

6.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-14.31

-21.97

69.76

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.6

4.6

4.86

116.53

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-218.79

-335.64

-521.2

-522.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

-21.84

-15.74

-0.93

Net debt / equity

-0.06

-0.17

-4.26

-0.75

Net debt / op. profit

-0.09

-0.08

0.48

-1.69

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-16.21

-13.32

-9.14

-11.55

Other costs

-55.04

-50.9

-44.24

-124.79

