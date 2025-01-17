Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.47
-10.52
0.05
-61.16
Op profit growth
-29.68
-31.32
-228.29
189.56
EBIT growth
-30.21
-37.69
1,310.33
-116.62
Net profit growth
-25.47
-71.07
-30,159.34
-98.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.74
35.77
46.61
-36.35
EBIT margin
26.28
32.97
47.34
3.35
Net profit margin
20.88
24.53
75.87
-0.25
RoCE
82.9
164.28
981.82
-7.25
RoNW
16.46
97.23
-43.7
0.07
RoA
16.46
30.38
385.13
0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.98
1.32
4.56
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.77
1.1
4.28
-0.84
Book value per share
1.98
0.99
-0.32
-4.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.82
12.38
2.05
0
P/CEPS
30.19
14.81
2.18
-3.23
P/B
11.74
16.35
-29.16
-0.55
EV/EBIDTA
16.02
8.12
3.43
6.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.31
-21.97
69.76
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.6
4.6
4.86
116.53
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-218.79
-335.64
-521.2
-522.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-21.84
-15.74
-0.93
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.17
-4.26
-0.75
Net debt / op. profit
-0.09
-0.08
0.48
-1.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-16.21
-13.32
-9.14
-11.55
Other costs
-55.04
-50.9
-44.24
-124.79
