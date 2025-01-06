iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.27
(-3.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd

Hathway Bhawani FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1

1.37

2.16

-0.16

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

-0.22

-0.66

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.3

1.5

0

Working capital

1.22

0.56

2.16

4.05

Other operating items

Operating

1.9

1.45

5.6

3.21

Capital expenditure

0.08

0.11

-1.6

0.05

Free cash flow

1.98

1.56

4

3.27

Equity raised

-14.47

-16.62

-24

-23.8

Investing

0

0

-0.14

0.14

Financing

0

1.2

4.7

3.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-12.5

-13.85

-15.44

-16.88

Hathway Bhawani : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.