Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.03
2.35
2.94
3.35
3.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.03
2.35
2.94
3.35
3.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.04
0.06
0.05
0.1
Total Income
2.06
2.39
3
3.4
3.8
Total Expenditure
1.97
2.06
2.13
2.1
2.05
PBIDT
0.09
0.33
0.87
1.3
1.75
Interest
0
0
0
0.07
0.11
PBDT
0.09
0.33
0.87
1.24
1.64
Depreciation
0.13
0.12
0.13
0.13
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.07
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.08
0.11
0.28
-1.6
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
0.13
0.63
0.89
3.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
0.13
0.63
0.89
3.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
0.13
0.63
0.89
3.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
0.17
0.77
1.1
3.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.43
14.04
29.59
38.8
47.29
PBDTM(%)
4.43
14.04
29.59
37.01
44.32
PATM(%)
-1.47
5.53
21.42
26.56
82.97
