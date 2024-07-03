iifl-logo-icon 1
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Nine Monthly Results

17.99
(-0.88%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.03

2.35

2.94

3.35

3.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.03

2.35

2.94

3.35

3.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.1

Total Income

2.06

2.39

3

3.4

3.8

Total Expenditure

1.97

2.06

2.13

2.1

2.05

PBIDT

0.09

0.33

0.87

1.3

1.75

Interest

0

0

0

0.07

0.11

PBDT

0.09

0.33

0.87

1.24

1.64

Depreciation

0.13

0.12

0.13

0.13

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.07

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.08

0.11

0.28

-1.6

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.03

0.13

0.63

0.89

3.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.03

0.13

0.63

0.89

3.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.03

0.13

0.63

0.89

3.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

0.17

0.77

1.1

3.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.43

14.04

29.59

38.8

47.29

PBDTM(%)

4.43

14.04

29.59

37.01

44.32

PATM(%)

-1.47

5.53

21.42

26.56

82.97

Hathway Bhawani: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd

