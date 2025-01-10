iifl-logo-icon 1
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Balance Sheet

18.11
(2.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.1

8.1

8.1

8.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.08

-6.12

-6.38

-7.24

Net Worth

2.02

1.98

1.72

0.85

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.02

1.98

1.72

0.85

Fixed Assets

0.87

0.95

1

1.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.97

0.97

1.06

1.2

Networking Capital

-0.34

-0.35

-0.84

-1.97

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.1

0.09

0.09

Debtor Days

8.6

7.53

Other Current Assets

0.4

0.39

0.56

0.72

Sundry Creditors

-0.35

-0.41

-1.02

-2.24

Creditor Days

97.56

187.52

Other Current Liabilities

-0.41

-0.43

-0.47

-0.54

Cash

0.12

0.01

0.1

0.14

Total Assets

2.02

1.98

1.72

0.87

