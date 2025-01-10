Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.1
8.1
8.1
8.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.08
-6.12
-6.38
-7.24
Net Worth
2.02
1.98
1.72
0.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.02
1.98
1.72
0.85
Fixed Assets
0.87
0.95
1
1.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.97
0.97
1.06
1.2
Networking Capital
-0.34
-0.35
-0.84
-1.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.1
0.09
0.09
Debtor Days
8.6
7.53
Other Current Assets
0.4
0.39
0.56
0.72
Sundry Creditors
-0.35
-0.41
-1.02
-2.24
Creditor Days
97.56
187.52
Other Current Liabilities
-0.41
-0.43
-0.47
-0.54
Cash
0.12
0.01
0.1
0.14
Total Assets
2.02
1.98
1.72
0.87
