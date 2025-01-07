iifl-logo-icon 1
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.15
(-0.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.81

4.36

4.87

4.87

yoy growth (%)

-12.47

-10.52

0.05

-61.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.61

-0.58

-0.44

-0.56

As % of sales

16.21

13.32

9.14

11.55

Other costs

-2.1

-2.21

-2.15

-6.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.04

50.9

44.24

124.79

Operating profit

1.09

1.55

2.27

-1.77

OPM

28.74

35.77

46.61

-36.35

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

-0.22

-0.66

Interest expense

0

-0.06

-0.14

-0.17

Other income

0.07

0.05

0.25

2.44

Profit before tax

1

1.37

2.16

-0.16

Taxes

-0.14

-0.3

1.5

0

Tax rate

-14.31

-21.97

69.76

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.85

1.07

3.66

-0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.85

1.07

3.66

-0.16

yoy growth (%)

-19.69

-70.82

-2,295.21

-83.46

NPM

22.52

24.54

75.27

-3.43

