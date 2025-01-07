Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.81
4.36
4.87
4.87
yoy growth (%)
-12.47
-10.52
0.05
-61.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.61
-0.58
-0.44
-0.56
As % of sales
16.21
13.32
9.14
11.55
Other costs
-2.1
-2.21
-2.15
-6.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.04
50.9
44.24
124.79
Operating profit
1.09
1.55
2.27
-1.77
OPM
28.74
35.77
46.61
-36.35
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
-0.22
-0.66
Interest expense
0
-0.06
-0.14
-0.17
Other income
0.07
0.05
0.25
2.44
Profit before tax
1
1.37
2.16
-0.16
Taxes
-0.14
-0.3
1.5
0
Tax rate
-14.31
-21.97
69.76
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.85
1.07
3.66
-0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.85
1.07
3.66
-0.16
yoy growth (%)
-19.69
-70.82
-2,295.21
-83.46
NPM
22.52
24.54
75.27
-3.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.