Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

HATHWAY BHAWANI CABLETEL & DATACOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

HATHWAY BHAWANI CABLETEL & DATACOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

HATHWAY BHAWANI CABLETEL & DATACOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

Appointment of Mr. Dhiren Dalal (DIN: 01218886) and Mr. Basant Kumar Parasramka (DIN: 02843399) as Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. August 7, 2024.

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024