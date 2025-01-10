|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|HATHWAY BHAWANI CABLETEL & DATACOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|HATHWAY BHAWANI CABLETEL & DATACOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Jul 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|HATHWAY BHAWANI CABLETEL & DATACOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Dhiren Dalal (DIN: 01218886) and Mr. Basant Kumar Parasramka (DIN: 02843399) as Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. August 7, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|HATHWAY BHAWANI CABLETEL & DATACOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 15, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024)
