TO THE MEMBERS OF HAWKiNS COOKERS LiMiTED

Report on the Audit of the ind-AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind-AS financial statements of HAWKiNS COOkERS Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and the Notes to the Ind-AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Ind-AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind-AS") and with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Description Our response 1. Accounting for Discounts, incentives and Volume Rebates Refer to Note 1.7 (h) (Material Accounting Policies), Note 26 (Revenue recognised & related disclosures) to the Ind-AS financial statements. Our principal procedures included: Revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives and volume rebates earned by customers on the sale of the Companys products. • Assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies, including those related to discounts, incentives and volume rebates by comparing with the applicable Ind AS. The Company makes estimates of discounts, incentives and volume rebates on sales made during the year, which is considered to be material and involves a significant amount of complexity and judgement. • Evaluating the design and implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of controls over recognition and measurement criteria and adequacy of discounts, incentives and volume rebates. Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being materially misstated on account of errors in arriving at discounts, incentives and volume rebates. • Comparing the discounts, incentives and volume rebates with the prior year and, where relevant, performed further inquiries and testing. We reconciled a sample of discounts, incentives and volume rebate accruals to supporting documentation and assessed the appropriateness of the judgements applied, if any, including the methodology and inputs used in computing the values. • We also assessed as to whether these discounts, incentives and volume rebates were appropriately accounted for in the financial statements.

information Other than the Ind-AS Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, namely Financial Performance - Five Year Summary, Directors Report including annexures to Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report etc., but does not include the Ind-AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind-AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind-AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and review the steps taken by the Management to communicate with those in receipt of the other information, if previously issued, to inform them of the revision.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind-AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind-AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind-AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors of the Company is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (2)(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph (2)(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 ("the Rules"), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind-AS financial statements - Refer to Note 38 (2)(a) to the Ind-AS financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) The Management has represented that:

a) to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) of the Rules as provided under a) and b) above contain any material misstatement.

v) As per information and explanation represented by Management and based on the records of the Company, the dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software programs for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at application level and database level, which have operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in case of the audit trail at the database level with respect to the software maintained for recording employee master data and employee data relating to attendance and leave. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with for software programs maintained by the Company where the audit trail feature was enabled.

The Company also uses third party software program for payroll processing, wherein the audit trail has been enabled at the application level. Audit trail data at the database level is available with the third party software service provider and in the absence of a log report we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature at the database level of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

The Companys records pertaining to public deposits accepted by the Company including calculation of interest thereon are maintained by an external service provider. In the absence of a log report, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the software used by the service provider was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software at the application and database level, or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Rules on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

3) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has a programme for physical verification of Property, Plant & Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner at periodic intervals. During the year the Company has verified certain Property, Plant and Equipment as per the scheduled programme. In our opinion, the period of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except the following:

Description of property Gross Carrying Value (as of March 31,2024) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of the Company Freehold Land located at Hoshiarpur admeasuring 20 Acres. Rs. 2 Lakh Allotted to the Company (erstwhile Pressure Cookers and Appliances Private Limited) (8 acres) and PCA Engineers Private Limited (12 Acres) No 50 years (w.e.f. August 16, 1974) The possession of the land has been given to the Company (erstwhile Pressure Cookers and Appliances Private Limited) (8 acres) and PCA Engineers Private Limited (12 Acres) by the Government of Punjab, as per the agreement; the conveyance of which is yet to be finalized. M/s PCA Engineers Limited was merged with the Company under Section 391to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honourable High Court of Bombay.

In respect of the immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Property, Plant & Equipment in the Ind-AS financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company except the following:

Description of property Gross Carrying Value (as of March 31, 2024) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of the Company Leasehold Land located at Jaunpur (Satharia) Plot no. A1, A2, A14, A15 admeasuring 24,282 square metres. Rs.0.83 Lakh> PCA Engineers Limited No 34 years (w.e.f. January 24, 1990) The registered lease deed is in the name of M/s PCA Engineers Limited, the entity that was merged with the Company under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honourable High Court of Bombay. The Company has applied to UP State Industries Development Corporation Limited for the transfer of the lease in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock statements and book debt statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and the difference, if any, is on account of explainable items and not material in nature.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any loans or stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has provided trade advances in the nature of loans to other entities during the year.

Particulars Advances in the nature of loan (Rs. in Lakh) (A) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 150.97 (B) Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet Date in respect of above cases - Other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 86.95

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the terms and conditions of trade advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company during the year to other entities are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantees, given any security or granted any loans.

(c) Trade advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company are repayable by way of deduction of a specific percentage from the vendors invoice for supplies of products, and recovery of the same is regular. As the trade advances in the nature of loan are non-interest bearing, there is no question of commenting on the regularity of the payment of interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, there are no overdue amounts outstanding as of the balance sheet date for trade advances in the nature of loans.

(e) No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company which have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing advances in the nature of loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations provided to us, trade advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company which are repayable by way of deduction of a specific percentage from the vendors invoice for supplies of products, are also callable on demand at the option of the Company; details whereof are given below:

Particulars Advances in the nature of loan (Rs. in Lakh) Aggregate amounts of trade advances in the nature of loans 150.97 - Repayable on Demand (to parties other than promoters and related parties) 150.97 Percentage of trade advances in the nature of loans to total loans 100%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us the Company has not advanced any loans to the persons covered under Section 185 or given any loans, guarantees or securities or made any investments as per the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted and amounts deemed to be deposits accepted. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and hence provisions of paragraph 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, wherever applicable and there are no undisputed dues which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us there are no dues outstanding of Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and Cess on account of any dispute other than the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Financial Year (F.Y.) to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs. in Lakh) amount paid (Rs. in lakh) amount unpaid (Rs. in Lakh) forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at Source and Interest thereon 2007-2008, 2008-2009 and 2011-2012 0.04 - 0.04 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) VAT, CST and Goods & Service Tax VAT, CST and Goods & Service Tax 2010-2011 2012-2013 52.61 5.35 47.26 Tribunal 2009-2010 2017-2018 33.25 1.72 31.53 Joint Commissioner Central Excise Act, 1944 and Finance Act, 1994 Excise Duty, Service Tax and Penalties 2006-2015 497.41 21.47 475.94 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Employees Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Employees Provident Fund Oct2000 to Apr2008 144.52 57.81 86.71 Punjab & Haryana High Court The Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance Jan2007 to Mar2009 10.25 5.12 5.13 Bombay High Court

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the documents and records produced before us, the Company has borrowings which are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for repayment have not been stipulated. According to the information and explanations provided to us, such loans have not been demanded for repayment during the relevant financial year and the Company has not defaulted in the payment of interest on the same.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year. Hence the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Ind-AS financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not raised any loan during the year. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has neither raised money through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards of Auditing, no material fraud on the Company or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under Sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind-AS financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with him and hence the question of commenting on compliance with provisions of Section 192 does not arise.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Group does not have any CIC. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind-AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has fully spent the required amount toward Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of other than ongoing projects. Hence the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us the Company does not have any ongoing project with respect to CSR. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph 2(g) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? in our Independent Auditor?s Report to the members of the Company on the Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of HAWKINS COOKERS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements. inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" issued by the ICAI.