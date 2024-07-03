Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹9,120
Prev. Close₹9,039.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹87.06
Day's High₹9,150
Day's Low₹8,960
52 Week's High₹9,133.1
52 Week's Low₹5,810.05
Book Value₹622.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,768.12
P/E42.33
EPS213.52
Divi. Yield1.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
328.19
270.84
207.89
172.34
Net Worth
333.48
276.13
213.18
177.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
958.01
768.45
673.87
552.56
yoy growth (%)
24.66
14.03
21.95
7.91
Raw materials
-488.82
-365.19
-290.07
-260.51
As % of sales
51.02
47.52
43.04
47.14
Employee costs
-106.18
-100.94
-93.72
-76.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
112.9
108.06
98.35
73.81
Depreciation
-6.65
-5.33
-4.71
-3.65
Tax paid
-29.02
-27.42
-25.86
-25.13
Working capital
38.24
19.61
32.56
2.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.66
14.03
21.95
7.91
Op profit growth
8.07
6.66
47.3
-5
EBIT growth
5.46
10.2
31.28
3.58
Net profit growth
4.03
11.23
48.91
2.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
S Dutta Choudhury
Vice Chairman & CFO
Sudeep Yadav
Non Executive Director
Susan Vasudeva
Independent Director
Ravi Kant
Independent Director
Leena Chatterjee
Executive Director
Tej Paul Sharma
Executive Director (Marketing)
Neil Vasudeva
Independent Director
Murli Aildas Teckchandani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Brahmananda Pani
Independent Director
SHYAMAK RAMYAR TATA
Independent Director
Sanjay K Asher
Reports by Hawkins Cookers Ltd
Summary
Established on February 25, 1959 by a professional-manager-turned-entrepreneur when pressure cookers were virtually unknown in India, Hawkins Cookers Limited was formerly known as Pressure Cookers and Appliances Limited. Later, the Company name was changed from Pressure Cookers and Appliances Limited to Hawkins Cookers Limited in 1986. Hawkins has an extensive product range consisting of pressure cookers, cooker accessories, non-stick cookware, cuisinettes and satilon cookware. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, trading and sale of kitchenware. It operate in the market consisting of Pressure Cookers and Cookware.The company markets its entire product range in the domestic market under its own brand name, Hawkins, while it exports its products to the US under the Futura brand name. It is sold in some of the top departmental stores in Europe and America. The company also exports to Yugoslavia, Japan, Panama, Mexico, Finland and the Netherlands.In 1989, with the sale of cookers crossing the one crore mark, it joined a select group of companies which have sold more than one crore consumer durables. The company diversified by launching blended spices, specially formulated for pressure cooking. PCA Engineers, a subsidiary, was merged with the company in 1993 and its entire business and undertakings were transferred to Hawkins.Company has launched four new model of pressure cooker in the market 3.5 litre Contura, 5.5 litre & 7 litre Miss Mary and 6 litre Hawkins Heavybase pr
The Hawkins Cookers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9013.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hawkins Cookers Ltd is ₹4768.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hawkins Cookers Ltd is 42.33 and 14.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hawkins Cookers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hawkins Cookers Ltd is ₹5810.05 and ₹9133.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hawkins Cookers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.69%, 3 Years at 13.89%, 1 Year at 21.69%, 6 Month at 17.15%, 3 Month at 2.81% and 1 Month at 6.75%.
