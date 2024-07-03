iifl-logo-icon 1
Hawkins Cookers Ltd Share Price

9,013.45
(-0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9,120
  • Day's High9,150
  • 52 Wk High9,133.1
  • Prev. Close9,039.2
  • Day's Low8,960
  • 52 Wk Low 5,810.05
  • Turnover (lac)87.06
  • P/E42.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value622.11
  • EPS213.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,768.12
  • Div. Yield1.33
Hawkins Cookers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

9,120

Prev. Close

9,039.2

Turnover(Lac.)

87.06

Day's High

9,150

Day's Low

8,960

52 Week's High

9,133.1

52 Week's Low

5,810.05

Book Value

622.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,768.12

P/E

42.33

EPS

213.52

Divi. Yield

1.33

Hawkins Cookers Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 120

arrow

Hawkins Cookers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hawkins Cookers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.26%

Foreign: 7.26%

Indian: 48.77%

Non-Promoter- 17.05%

Institutions: 17.05%

Non-Institutions: 26.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Hawkins Cookers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

328.19

270.84

207.89

172.34

Net Worth

333.48

276.13

213.18

177.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

958.01

768.45

673.87

552.56

yoy growth (%)

24.66

14.03

21.95

7.91

Raw materials

-488.82

-365.19

-290.07

-260.51

As % of sales

51.02

47.52

43.04

47.14

Employee costs

-106.18

-100.94

-93.72

-76.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

112.9

108.06

98.35

73.81

Depreciation

-6.65

-5.33

-4.71

-3.65

Tax paid

-29.02

-27.42

-25.86

-25.13

Working capital

38.24

19.61

32.56

2.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.66

14.03

21.95

7.91

Op profit growth

8.07

6.66

47.3

-5

EBIT growth

5.46

10.2

31.28

3.58

Net profit growth

4.03

11.23

48.91

2.65

Hawkins Cookers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hawkins Cookers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

S Dutta Choudhury

Vice Chairman & CFO

Sudeep Yadav

Non Executive Director

Susan Vasudeva

Independent Director

Ravi Kant

Independent Director

Leena Chatterjee

Executive Director

Tej Paul Sharma

Executive Director (Marketing)

Neil Vasudeva

Independent Director

Murli Aildas Teckchandani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Brahmananda Pani

Independent Director

SHYAMAK RAMYAR TATA

Independent Director

Sanjay K Asher

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hawkins Cookers Ltd

Summary

Established on February 25, 1959 by a professional-manager-turned-entrepreneur when pressure cookers were virtually unknown in India, Hawkins Cookers Limited was formerly known as Pressure Cookers and Appliances Limited. Later, the Company name was changed from Pressure Cookers and Appliances Limited to Hawkins Cookers Limited in 1986. Hawkins has an extensive product range consisting of pressure cookers, cooker accessories, non-stick cookware, cuisinettes and satilon cookware. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, trading and sale of kitchenware. It operate in the market consisting of Pressure Cookers and Cookware.The company markets its entire product range in the domestic market under its own brand name, Hawkins, while it exports its products to the US under the Futura brand name. It is sold in some of the top departmental stores in Europe and America. The company also exports to Yugoslavia, Japan, Panama, Mexico, Finland and the Netherlands.In 1989, with the sale of cookers crossing the one crore mark, it joined a select group of companies which have sold more than one crore consumer durables. The company diversified by launching blended spices, specially formulated for pressure cooking. PCA Engineers, a subsidiary, was merged with the company in 1993 and its entire business and undertakings were transferred to Hawkins.Company has launched four new model of pressure cooker in the market 3.5 litre Contura, 5.5 litre & 7 litre Miss Mary and 6 litre Hawkins Heavybase pr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hawkins Cookers Ltd share price today?

The Hawkins Cookers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9013.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hawkins Cookers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hawkins Cookers Ltd is ₹4768.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hawkins Cookers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hawkins Cookers Ltd is 42.33 and 14.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hawkins Cookers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hawkins Cookers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hawkins Cookers Ltd is ₹5810.05 and ₹9133.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hawkins Cookers Ltd?

Hawkins Cookers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.69%, 3 Years at 13.89%, 1 Year at 21.69%, 6 Month at 17.15%, 3 Month at 2.81% and 1 Month at 6.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hawkins Cookers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hawkins Cookers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.03 %
Institutions - 17.05 %
Public - 26.91 %

