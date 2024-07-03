Summary

Established on February 25, 1959 by a professional-manager-turned-entrepreneur when pressure cookers were virtually unknown in India, Hawkins Cookers Limited was formerly known as Pressure Cookers and Appliances Limited. Later, the Company name was changed from Pressure Cookers and Appliances Limited to Hawkins Cookers Limited in 1986. Hawkins has an extensive product range consisting of pressure cookers, cooker accessories, non-stick cookware, cuisinettes and satilon cookware. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, trading and sale of kitchenware. It operate in the market consisting of Pressure Cookers and Cookware.The company markets its entire product range in the domestic market under its own brand name, Hawkins, while it exports its products to the US under the Futura brand name. It is sold in some of the top departmental stores in Europe and America. The company also exports to Yugoslavia, Japan, Panama, Mexico, Finland and the Netherlands.In 1989, with the sale of cookers crossing the one crore mark, it joined a select group of companies which have sold more than one crore consumer durables. The company diversified by launching blended spices, specially formulated for pressure cooking. PCA Engineers, a subsidiary, was merged with the company in 1993 and its entire business and undertakings were transferred to Hawkins.Company has launched four new model of pressure cooker in the market 3.5 litre Contura, 5.5 litre & 7 litre Miss Mary and 6 litre Hawkins Heavybase pr

