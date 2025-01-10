Hawkins Cookers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
328.19
270.84
207.89
172.34
Net Worth
333.48
276.13
213.18
177.63
Minority Interest
Debt
31.36
42.31
43.4
37.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.27
1.97
1.77
1.58
Total Liabilities
367.11
320.41
258.35
216.74
Fixed Assets
83.96
68.33
55.02
41.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.16
3.11
2.13
2.44
Networking Capital
91.64
150.43
136.06
5.41
Inventories
140.46
169.56
178.1
97.18
Inventory Days
67.85
46.15
Sundry Debtors
47.71
47.42
52.83
40
Debtor Days
20.12
18.99
Other Current Assets
64.84
75.39
58.3
45.13
Sundry Creditors
-68.72
-60.48
-72.12
-76.55
Creditor Days
27.47
36.35
Other Current Liabilities
-92.65
-81.46
-81.05
-100.35
Cash
188.35
98.55
65.14
167.08
Total Assets
367.11
320.42
258.35
216.72
No Record Found
