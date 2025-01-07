Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
958.01
768.45
673.87
552.56
yoy growth (%)
24.66
14.03
21.95
7.91
Raw materials
-488.82
-365.19
-290.07
-260.51
As % of sales
51.02
47.52
43.04
47.14
Employee costs
-106.18
-100.94
-93.72
-76.08
As % of sales
11.08
13.13
13.9
13.76
Other costs
-243.24
-191.5
-186.18
-145.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.39
24.92
27.62
26.32
Operating profit
119.75
110.8
103.88
70.52
OPM
12.5
14.41
15.41
12.76
Depreciation
-6.65
-5.33
-4.71
-3.65
Interest expense
-6.05
-4.73
-3.99
-4.14
Other income
5.86
7.31
3.17
11.08
Profit before tax
112.9
108.06
98.35
73.81
Taxes
-29.02
-27.42
-25.86
-25.13
Tax rate
-25.7
-25.38
-26.29
-34.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
83.88
80.63
72.48
48.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
83.88
80.63
72.48
48.67
yoy growth (%)
4.03
11.23
48.91
2.65
NPM
8.75
10.49
10.75
8.8
