Hawkins Cookers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9,130
(1.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

958.01

768.45

673.87

552.56

yoy growth (%)

24.66

14.03

21.95

7.91

Raw materials

-488.82

-365.19

-290.07

-260.51

As % of sales

51.02

47.52

43.04

47.14

Employee costs

-106.18

-100.94

-93.72

-76.08

As % of sales

11.08

13.13

13.9

13.76

Other costs

-243.24

-191.5

-186.18

-145.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.39

24.92

27.62

26.32

Operating profit

119.75

110.8

103.88

70.52

OPM

12.5

14.41

15.41

12.76

Depreciation

-6.65

-5.33

-4.71

-3.65

Interest expense

-6.05

-4.73

-3.99

-4.14

Other income

5.86

7.31

3.17

11.08

Profit before tax

112.9

108.06

98.35

73.81

Taxes

-29.02

-27.42

-25.86

-25.13

Tax rate

-25.7

-25.38

-26.29

-34.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

83.88

80.63

72.48

48.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

83.88

80.63

72.48

48.67

yoy growth (%)

4.03

11.23

48.91

2.65

NPM

8.75

10.49

10.75

8.8

