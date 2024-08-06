iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hawkins Cookers Ltd AGM

8,751
(0.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Hawkins Cookers CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM5 Aug 202429 May 2024
64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday, August 5, 2024. Based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, the Members at the 64th AGM of the Company held on August 5, 2024, have duly approved the re-appointment of Prof. Leena Chatterjee (DIN:083779794) as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a second term of five consecutive years from August 6, 2024, up to August 5, 2029. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) In accordance with Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Consolidated Report on the resolutions passed at the 64th AGM held on August 5, 2024, are attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Hawkins Cookers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hawkins Cookers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.