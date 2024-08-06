64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday, August 5, 2024. Based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, the Members at the 64th AGM of the Company held on August 5, 2024, have duly approved the re-appointment of Prof. Leena Chatterjee (DIN:083779794) as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a second term of five consecutive years from August 6, 2024, up to August 5, 2029. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) In accordance with Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Consolidated Report on the resolutions passed at the 64th AGM held on August 5, 2024, are attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)