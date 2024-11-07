iifl-logo-icon 1
Hawkins Cookers Ltd Board Meeting

8,743
(0.66%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:14:00 AM

Hawkins Cookers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202414 Oct 2024
HAWKINS COOKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and the half-year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of our Statutory Auditors, Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, for the said quarter and the half-year ended September 30, 2024, and a copy of the Extract of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and the half-year ended September 30, 2024, to be published in the newspapers are attached. Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 20246 Jul 2024
HAWKINS COOKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of our Statutory Auditors, M/s Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP for the said quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a copy of the Extract of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to be published in the newspapers are attached. Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20243 May 2024
HAWKINS COOKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company and to consider and if thought fit to recommend a dividend for the year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Audit report of our Statutory Auditors, M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, for the said quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, and a copy of the Extract of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, to be published in the newspapers are attached. Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
HAWKINS COOKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, for the said quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, and a copy of the Extract of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, to be published in the newspapers are attached. Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

