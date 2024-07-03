Hawkins Cookers Ltd Summary

Established on February 25, 1959 by a professional-manager-turned-entrepreneur when pressure cookers were virtually unknown in India, Hawkins Cookers Limited was formerly known as Pressure Cookers and Appliances Limited. Later, the Company name was changed from Pressure Cookers and Appliances Limited to Hawkins Cookers Limited in 1986. Hawkins has an extensive product range consisting of pressure cookers, cooker accessories, non-stick cookware, cuisinettes and satilon cookware. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, trading and sale of kitchenware. It operate in the market consisting of Pressure Cookers and Cookware.The company markets its entire product range in the domestic market under its own brand name, Hawkins, while it exports its products to the US under the Futura brand name. It is sold in some of the top departmental stores in Europe and America. The company also exports to Yugoslavia, Japan, Panama, Mexico, Finland and the Netherlands.In 1989, with the sale of cookers crossing the one crore mark, it joined a select group of companies which have sold more than one crore consumer durables. The company diversified by launching blended spices, specially formulated for pressure cooking. PCA Engineers, a subsidiary, was merged with the company in 1993 and its entire business and undertakings were transferred to Hawkins.Company has launched four new model of pressure cooker in the market 3.5 litre Contura, 5.5 litre & 7 litre Miss Mary and 6 litre Hawkins Heavybase pressure cookers. In Cookware company has launched Cookware Sets in Satilon and Non -Sticks, Hawkins Non Stick Frying Pan (30 cm diameter) and Hawkins non-stick Saute Pan (3.25 litre Capacity).During the year 1999-2000, the company launched four new models of pressure cookers; 1.5 litre Hawkins, 3 litre Futura, 5.5 litre Futura Stainless Steel and 10 litre Hawkins Stainless Steel. In cookware section five items including an additional Futura Seta and a Hawkins Non-Stick Set, Futura Deep Fry Pan (medium) with 2 handles, Futura Flat Tava 26 cm and Hawkins Non-stick Flat Tava 26 cm was launched.During the year 2000-2001, companys PBT stood at Rs.24.90 million, which is 52% lower than the previous year. The reason for this decline is the fact that Central Excise Duty on pressure cookers was increased from 8% to 16% with effect from March 2000.The companys PAT stood at Rs.18.70 million, which is 48% lower than the previous year.During the year, companys export is up by 11% over the previous year.During the year,the company has launched 3 new models of pressure cookers a. 18 ltr Hawkins b. 4 ltr Futura & c. 8.5 ltr Miss Mary.In cookware the company has launched 6 items : Futura Tawa 22cm diameter, Futura Tawa 26cm diameter, 4.88mm thick, Futura Small Deep Fry Pan 1.5 ltr, Hawkins Nonstick All-Purpose Pan & Hawkins Universal Nonstick Tawa.During the year 2002, the Company launched seven new models of pressure cookers: new shape Contura 5 Litre; Hawkins Stainless Steel in 2 litre, 4 litre, 6 litre and 8 litre; Stainless Steel Futura 4 litre and hard anodised Futura 6 litre. In Futura Cookware, it launched six items: Cook-N-Serve Bowl 2 litre; Sauce Pan 1 litre; Indian Style Frying Pan 22cm; Frying Pan 22cm with Glass Lid and two additional cookware sets. In Hawkins Non-Stick Cookware, it launched nine items: Tava 22cm; Indian Style Frying Pan 26cm; Frying Pan 22cm with Glass Lid; Saute Pan 2 litre with Glass Lid; Sauce Pan 3 litre with Glass Lid; Frying Pan 26cm with Glass Lid; Stir Fry Pan with Glass Lid; Saute Pan 3.2.During the year 2003, the Company launched the 2 litre Centura Pressure Cooker. In Futura Cookware, it launched eight items: Tava1 26 cm (6.35mm) with plastic handle; Flat Tava1 26 cm with plastic handle; Mini Deep Fry Pan 1.5 litre with new handles; Cook-N-Serve Bowl 4 litre and 6 litre; and Patila 2.25 litre, 5 litre and 8.5 litre. In Hawkins Nonstick Cookware, it launched six items: Patila1 3 litre and 5 litre; Flat Tava1 26 cm with plastic handle; Sauce Pan 1 litre, Breakfast Pan (Appachatty) and an additional cookware set.During the year 2004, the Company launched a major re-branding cookware - Hard Anodised and Nonstick - under one single brand, Futura. It launched four new models of pressure cookers: 3.5 Litre and 5 Litre Ventura, 2 Litre Ekobase and 1.5 Litre Miss Mary, In Future cookware, it launched two items: 4 Litre Nonstick Kadhai and 7.5 Litre Hard Anodised Deep Fry Pan. The Company added two sets each in hard anodised and nonstick cookware.During the year 2005, Company launched three new models of pressure cookers: 3.5 Litre Classic Hawkins, 6.5 Litre Hawkins Centura and 6.5 Litre Hawkins Ventura. Hawkins Ekobase was re-launched in a new, improved version, as were the Hawkins Classic and Hawkins Centura ranges. In Cookware, it introduced the Tadka Pan.During the year 2006, the Company launched three new models of pressure cookers: 3.5 Litre and 5 Litre Hard Anodised Hawkins Centura and 2 Litre Hawkins Ventura. In Cookware, it added 2.5 Litre round bottom Deep Fry Pan, 3 litre All Purpose Pan and 2-cup Tadka Pan.During the year 2006-07, Company launched the 2 Litre Hard Anodized Centura and 8 Litre Ekobase Pressure Cookers. In Cookware, it launched six items: Futura Hard Anodised Sauce Pan (Handi) with two short handles; Futura Hard Anodised Kadhai 2.75 litre; Futura Hard Anodised Cook-n-Serve Stewpot 5 Litre with glass lid; Futura Non-stick Cook-n-Serve Stewpot 3 Litre and 5 Litre with glass lid andFutura Hard Anodised Ezee Pour Sauce Pan 1.5 litre.In 2011-12, the Company launched seven sizes of Induction-Compatible Stainless Steel pressure cookers. In addition, it introduced a Hard Anodised Contura (4 litre) and a new model, Hevibase (3 litre) pressure cooker. It launched two items of cookware - a Hard Anodised Frying Pan (18 cm diameter) and the Nonstick Dosa Tava (33 cm diameter). It launched Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware and a range of Pressure Cooker accessories in FY 2020.