|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|-
|120
|1200
|Final
|Recommended payment of dividend of Rs.120 per equity share of the face value of Rs.10 per Equity Share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, to the shareholders - subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday, August 5, 2024. The said dividend shall be paid latest by September 4, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.