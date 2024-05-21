To the Members of

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Limited

(Formerly known as Gopala Polyplast Limited)

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Limited (formerly known as Gopala Polyplast Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the financial statement:

a) Note no. 41 to the financial results is in relation to the investment made by the company for acquiring 60% stake in HCP Plastene Bulkpack PLT, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) registered in Malaysia.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit I. Revenue Recognition Our audit procedure included following: As required by Ind AS 115 Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when the control of the goods has transferred to the customer and when there are no longer any unfulfilled obligations to the customer. Revenue is adjusted for estimated sales returns, discounts and other similar allowances • Understanding the process followed by the management for the purpose of identifying and determining the amount of provision of sales returns. Sales return estimation • Evaluating the data used by the management for the purpose of calculation of the provision for sales returns and checking of its arithmetical accuracy. As disclosed in Note 2.4(f) to the financial statements, revenue is recognised net of estimated sales returns. Estimation of sales returns involves significant judgement and estimates since it is dependent on various internal and external factors. Estimation of sales return amount together with the level of judgement involved make its accounting treatment a significant matter for our audit. • Comparison between the estimate of the provision for sales returns created in the past with subsequent actual sales returns and analysis of the nature of any deviations to corroborate the effectiveness of the management estimation process - - Considering the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies regarding revenue recognition as they relate to accounting for rebates and scheme allowances. • Testing the Companys process and controls over the calculation of discounts, rebates and customer incentives. • Selecting a sample on test check basis of revenue transactions and scheme circular to re-check that scheme allowance as at year end were calculated in accordance with the eligibility criteria mentioned in the relevant circulars. • Selecting a sample (using statistical sampling) of credit note issued to the customers during the year and verifying the same is in accordance with the scheme. • Evaluating the assumptions and judgements used by the Company in calculating rebates and schemes allowances, including the level of expected claims, by comparing historical trends of claims.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-mentioned reports comprising of other information are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above-mentioned reports comprising other information and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity statement of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accountant Standards (Ind AS) referred to in section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended). This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that we are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control with reference to financial statements that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for matters stated in paragraph (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) referred to in section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal finance controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B". Our report expresses modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us by the management, the requirements of the same are duly complied with as under: i. As informed to us, the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. Provision has been made in the Ind AS financial statements, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 43 to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 43 to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the company is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act.

For Ashok Dhariwal & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 100648W) (CA Ashok Dhariwal) Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No. 36452 Date: 21.05.2024 UDIN: 24036452BKCJKZ4555

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment & Intangible Assets: a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including, quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.\ b. The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. c. The title deeds of immoveable properties (other than those that have been taken on lease and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment (including right of use of assets) and Intangible Assets during the year. e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of its inventories: a) As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. The discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising (stock statements, book debt statements, and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors) filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters, except for the following:

For the quarter Sanction amount to which the discrepancy relates (in Rs.) Nature of the current asset Nature of discrepancy Amount as per quarterly return & statements (in Rs.) As per audited books of accounts (in Rs.) Di_erence (in Rs.) Q-3 50.00 Cr. Trade Receivables 4,289.91 The Reported amount reconciles with gross book balance without adjustment of advance from customers, discount and debit / credit notes issued. 13,66,74,834 13,85,26,336 (18,51,502) Q-4 50.00 Cr. Trade Receivables The Reported amount reconciles with gross book balance without adjustment of advance from customers, discount and debit / credit notes issued. 19,05,92,059 19,06,57,934 (65,875)

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, granted any loans or advances, secured or unsecured to any Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced any loans to persons covered under the provisions of section 185 or granted securities under section 186 of the Act. Hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. (vii) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues: a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed statutory dues in arrears as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) There are no amounts payables in respect statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of disputes.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, an associate or a joint venture. f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument). Hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated. b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. c) As represented by the Management, there was no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this audit report) (xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company hence the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act. (xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of the entity.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the company during the year and covering the period up to March, 2024.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, the provisions of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to 6.95 Lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and

201.11 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities (Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern), other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Ashok Dhariwal & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 100648W) (CA Ashok Dhariwal) Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No. 36452 Date: 21.05.2024 UDIN: 24036452BKCJKZ4555

Annexure – B to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note"), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to and audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement included obtaining and understanding of internal financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that,

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to

financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.