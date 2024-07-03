iifl-logo-icon 1
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Share Price

152.25
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:51:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open156.7
  • Day's High157.55
  • 52 Wk High206
  • Prev. Close157.55
  • Day's Low151.1
  • 52 Wk Low 143
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.67
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)162.52
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

156.7

Prev. Close

157.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

157.55

Day's Low

151.1

52 Week's High

206

52 Week's Low

143

Book Value

40.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

162.52

P/E

0

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 4.86%

Institutions: 4.86%

Non-Institutions: 20.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.67

10.67

10.23

10.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.98

33.11

12.39

16.07

Net Worth

41.65

43.78

22.62

26.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.87

5.61

266.94

313.68

yoy growth (%)

182.43

-97.89

-14.89

3.05

Raw materials

-10.71

-9.35

-200.38

-257.29

As % of sales

67.53

166.51

75.06

82.02

Employee costs

-1.05

-0.69

-8.35

-6.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.89

-21.05

7.94

0.68

Depreciation

-5.12

-5.75

-5.7

-5.81

Tax paid

20.09

0.33

-0.07

-0.19

Working capital

20.18

-109.87

28.1

-2.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

182.43

-97.89

-14.89

3.05

Op profit growth

-67.22

-145.85

58

39.43

EBIT growth

-49.54

-188.71

86.82

7.85

Net profit growth

-407.3

-391.85

520.67

261.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

294.56

351.52

112.2

15.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

294.56

351.52

112.2

15.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.56

0.56

0.65

53.66

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anil Goyel

Managing Director

Prakash Parekh

Independent Director

Meenu Maheshwari

Independent Director

Ashutosh Sushil Kumar Maheshvari

Independent Director

Sandeep M Shah

Independent Director

R M Kastia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd

Summary

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Limited (HPBL) (Formerly known as Gopala Polyplast Limited) is involved in plastics packaging industry and in the technical textile industry. Its product portfolio includes Woven Sacks, Woven Fabric, A D Star Bags, BOPP Laminated Bags, LLDPE+LDPE Liner and woven label. The Company was incorporated on 11 June, 1984..Presently the Company is a part of Plastene Group (PIL), a reputed FIBC manufacturer and exporter from India with a diverse portfolio comprising of FIBCs and small bags. PIL exports majority of its products to EU and US which have stringent quality requirements. Within a short period of 6 months from acquiring the control of Company, HPBL has managed to streamline the operations of the Company. The Company is operating mainly in Woven Sacks Division. The Company is also in manufacturing of Labels.The Company started with one unit with an installed capacity of 489 TPA of Woven Fabrics. In 1994, Gopala Polyplast Limited become Public with its maiden Public Issue. It also added Garment Accessories to its Product portfolio by putting up woven Jacquard Label manufacturing looms. In the year 2001, it started manufacturing woven bags.During the year 2015-16 the company had established two new products viz. Reverse Laminated BOPP Bag and Block Bottom Bag in the Market.During the year 2021-22, K. P. Woven Private Limited became the subsidiary of the Company. The Company commenced Commercial Production on 18th April, 2022 at Unit III, Rakanpur, Gujarat.
Company FAQs

What is the HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd share price today?

The HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹152.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd is ₹162.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd is 0 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd is ₹143 and ₹206 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd?

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.00%, 3 Years at -33.02%, 1 Year at -17.84%, 6 Month at -1.62%, 3 Month at -9.69% and 1 Month at -6.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 4.87 %
Public - 20.13 %

