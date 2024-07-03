Summary

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Limited (HPBL) (Formerly known as Gopala Polyplast Limited) is involved in plastics packaging industry and in the technical textile industry. Its product portfolio includes Woven Sacks, Woven Fabric, A D Star Bags, BOPP Laminated Bags, LLDPE+LDPE Liner and woven label. The Company was incorporated on 11 June, 1984..Presently the Company is a part of Plastene Group (PIL), a reputed FIBC manufacturer and exporter from India with a diverse portfolio comprising of FIBCs and small bags. PIL exports majority of its products to EU and US which have stringent quality requirements. Within a short period of 6 months from acquiring the control of Company, HPBL has managed to streamline the operations of the Company. The Company is operating mainly in Woven Sacks Division. The Company is also in manufacturing of Labels.The Company started with one unit with an installed capacity of 489 TPA of Woven Fabrics. In 1994, Gopala Polyplast Limited become Public with its maiden Public Issue. It also added Garment Accessories to its Product portfolio by putting up woven Jacquard Label manufacturing looms. In the year 2001, it started manufacturing woven bags.During the year 2015-16 the company had established two new products viz. Reverse Laminated BOPP Bag and Block Bottom Bag in the Market.During the year 2021-22, K. P. Woven Private Limited became the subsidiary of the Company. The Company commenced Commercial Production on 18th April, 2022 at Unit III, Rakanpur, Gujarat.

