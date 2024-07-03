Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹156.7
Prev. Close₹157.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹157.55
Day's Low₹151.1
52 Week's High₹206
52 Week's Low₹143
Book Value₹40.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)162.52
P/E0
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.67
10.67
10.23
10.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.98
33.11
12.39
16.07
Net Worth
41.65
43.78
22.62
26.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.87
5.61
266.94
313.68
yoy growth (%)
182.43
-97.89
-14.89
3.05
Raw materials
-10.71
-9.35
-200.38
-257.29
As % of sales
67.53
166.51
75.06
82.02
Employee costs
-1.05
-0.69
-8.35
-6.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.89
-21.05
7.94
0.68
Depreciation
-5.12
-5.75
-5.7
-5.81
Tax paid
20.09
0.33
-0.07
-0.19
Working capital
20.18
-109.87
28.1
-2.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
182.43
-97.89
-14.89
3.05
Op profit growth
-67.22
-145.85
58
39.43
EBIT growth
-49.54
-188.71
86.82
7.85
Net profit growth
-407.3
-391.85
520.67
261.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
294.56
351.52
112.2
15.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
294.56
351.52
112.2
15.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.56
0.56
0.65
53.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anil Goyel
Managing Director
Prakash Parekh
Independent Director
Meenu Maheshwari
Independent Director
Ashutosh Sushil Kumar Maheshvari
Independent Director
Sandeep M Shah
Independent Director
R M Kastia
Summary
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Limited (HPBL) (Formerly known as Gopala Polyplast Limited) is involved in plastics packaging industry and in the technical textile industry. Its product portfolio includes Woven Sacks, Woven Fabric, A D Star Bags, BOPP Laminated Bags, LLDPE+LDPE Liner and woven label. The Company was incorporated on 11 June, 1984..Presently the Company is a part of Plastene Group (PIL), a reputed FIBC manufacturer and exporter from India with a diverse portfolio comprising of FIBCs and small bags. PIL exports majority of its products to EU and US which have stringent quality requirements. Within a short period of 6 months from acquiring the control of Company, HPBL has managed to streamline the operations of the Company. The Company is operating mainly in Woven Sacks Division. The Company is also in manufacturing of Labels.The Company started with one unit with an installed capacity of 489 TPA of Woven Fabrics. In 1994, Gopala Polyplast Limited become Public with its maiden Public Issue. It also added Garment Accessories to its Product portfolio by putting up woven Jacquard Label manufacturing looms. In the year 2001, it started manufacturing woven bags.During the year 2015-16 the company had established two new products viz. Reverse Laminated BOPP Bag and Block Bottom Bag in the Market.During the year 2021-22, K. P. Woven Private Limited became the subsidiary of the Company. The Company commenced Commercial Production on 18th April, 2022 at Unit III, Rakanpur, Gujarat.
Read More
The HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹152.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd is ₹162.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd is 0 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd is ₹143 and ₹206 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.00%, 3 Years at -33.02%, 1 Year at -17.84%, 6 Month at -1.62%, 3 Month at -9.69% and 1 Month at -6.22%.
