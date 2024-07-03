HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
217.92
274.3
33.23
0.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
217.92
274.3
33.23
0.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.34
0.24
0.15
53.58
Total Income
219.26
274.54
33.38
54.34
Total Expenditure
206.73
260.02
31.77
4.01
PBIDT
12.53
14.52
1.61
50.33
Interest
8.28
6.28
2.5
0
PBDT
4.25
8.24
-0.89
50.33
Depreciation
5.5
5.55
3.49
3.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.42
1.96
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.77
-0.98
-1.16
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.9
1.71
-3.23
46.49
Minority Interest After NP
0.84
2.63
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.74
-0.91
-3.23
46.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
53.69
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.74
-0.91
-3.23
-7.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.91
1.66
0
45.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.67
10.67
1,023.38
1,023.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.74
5.29
4.84
6,622.36
PBDTM(%)
1.95
3
-2.67
6,622.36
PATM(%)
-0.41
0.62
-9.72
6,117.1
