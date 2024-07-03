iifl-logo-icon 1
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Nine Monthly Results

143.05
(-3.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

217.92

274.3

33.23

0.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

217.92

274.3

33.23

0.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.34

0.24

0.15

53.58

Total Income

219.26

274.54

33.38

54.34

Total Expenditure

206.73

260.02

31.77

4.01

PBIDT

12.53

14.52

1.61

50.33

Interest

8.28

6.28

2.5

0

PBDT

4.25

8.24

-0.89

50.33

Depreciation

5.5

5.55

3.49

3.85

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.42

1.96

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.77

-0.98

-1.16

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.9

1.71

-3.23

46.49

Minority Interest After NP

0.84

2.63

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.74

-0.91

-3.23

46.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

53.69

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.74

-0.91

-3.23

-7.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.91

1.66

0

45.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.67

10.67

1,023.38

1,023.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.74

5.29

4.84

6,622.36

PBDTM(%)

1.95

3

-2.67

6,622.36

PATM(%)

-0.41

0.62

-9.72

6,117.1

