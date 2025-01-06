HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.89
-21.05
7.94
0.68
Depreciation
-5.12
-5.75
-5.7
-5.81
Tax paid
20.09
0.33
-0.07
-0.19
Working capital
20.18
-109.87
28.1
-2.73
Other operating items
Operating
25.26
-136.34
30.26
-8.05
Capital expenditure
-1.03
1.2
3.45
2.32
Free cash flow
24.22
-135.13
33.71
-5.73
Equity raised
-131.65
-41.15
25.56
16.23
Investing
0.1
-0.08
0.04
0.02
Financing
-24.68
31.81
15.69
33.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-132.01
-144.56
75
43.94
