HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

149.35
(-5.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

HCP Plastene FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.89

-21.05

7.94

0.68

Depreciation

-5.12

-5.75

-5.7

-5.81

Tax paid

20.09

0.33

-0.07

-0.19

Working capital

20.18

-109.87

28.1

-2.73

Other operating items

Operating

25.26

-136.34

30.26

-8.05

Capital expenditure

-1.03

1.2

3.45

2.32

Free cash flow

24.22

-135.13

33.71

-5.73

Equity raised

-131.65

-41.15

25.56

16.23

Investing

0.1

-0.08

0.04

0.02

Financing

-24.68

31.81

15.69

33.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-132.01

-144.56

75

43.94

