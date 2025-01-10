HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.67
10.67
10.23
10.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.98
33.11
12.39
16.07
Net Worth
41.65
43.78
22.62
26.3
Minority Interest
Debt
48.24
33.77
39.01
38.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
89.89
77.55
61.63
64.31
Fixed Assets
21.32
24.51
25.37
27.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.1
8.91
9.04
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
27.61
26.65
24.86
23.66
Networking Capital
31.34
16.15
1.91
13.11
Inventories
5.05
5.59
2.75
6.61
Inventory Days
152.01
Sundry Debtors
18.42
4.56
6.33
3.31
Debtor Days
76.12
Other Current Assets
10.71
11.09
10.97
11.24
Sundry Creditors
-1.87
-3.89
-16.54
-7.21
Creditor Days
165.81
Other Current Liabilities
-0.97
-1.2
-1.6
-0.84
Cash
0.52
1.34
0.45
0.24
Total Assets
89.89
77.56
61.63
64.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.