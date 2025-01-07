Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.87
5.61
266.94
313.68
yoy growth (%)
182.43
-97.89
-14.89
3.05
Raw materials
-10.71
-9.35
-200.38
-257.29
As % of sales
67.53
166.51
75.06
82.02
Employee costs
-1.05
-0.69
-8.35
-6.68
As % of sales
6.66
12.32
3.13
2.13
Other costs
-7.83
-6.99
-33.29
-33.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.38
124.44
12.47
10.82
Operating profit
-3.74
-11.42
24.91
15.76
OPM
-23.58
-203.28
9.33
5.02
Depreciation
-5.12
-5.75
-5.7
-5.81
Interest expense
-1.26
-3.95
-11.32
-9.62
Other income
0.24
0.09
0.05
0.35
Profit before tax
-9.89
-21.05
7.94
0.68
Taxes
20.09
0.33
-0.07
-0.19
Tax rate
-203.15
-1.57
-0.98
-27.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.2
-20.71
7.86
0.49
Exceptional items
53.42
0.01
-0.77
0.64
Net profit
63.62
-20.7
7.09
1.14
yoy growth (%)
-407.3
-391.85
520.67
261.5
NPM
400.86
-368.42
2.65
0.36
