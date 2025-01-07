iifl-logo-icon 1
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.87

5.61

266.94

313.68

yoy growth (%)

182.43

-97.89

-14.89

3.05

Raw materials

-10.71

-9.35

-200.38

-257.29

As % of sales

67.53

166.51

75.06

82.02

Employee costs

-1.05

-0.69

-8.35

-6.68

As % of sales

6.66

12.32

3.13

2.13

Other costs

-7.83

-6.99

-33.29

-33.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.38

124.44

12.47

10.82

Operating profit

-3.74

-11.42

24.91

15.76

OPM

-23.58

-203.28

9.33

5.02

Depreciation

-5.12

-5.75

-5.7

-5.81

Interest expense

-1.26

-3.95

-11.32

-9.62

Other income

0.24

0.09

0.05

0.35

Profit before tax

-9.89

-21.05

7.94

0.68

Taxes

20.09

0.33

-0.07

-0.19

Tax rate

-203.15

-1.57

-0.98

-27.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.2

-20.71

7.86

0.49

Exceptional items

53.42

0.01

-0.77

0.64

Net profit

63.62

-20.7

7.09

1.14

yoy growth (%)

-407.3

-391.85

520.67

261.5

NPM

400.86

-368.42

2.65

0.36

