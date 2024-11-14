iifl-logo-icon 1
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd Board Meeting

HCP Plastene CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the period ended on September 302024. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON NOVEMBER 14, 2024 AND SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATION, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 10th August, 2024 for Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Submission of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 21st May, 2024 for Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 and appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company. Submission of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th March, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 12th February, 2024 Submission of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

