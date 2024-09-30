iifl-logo-icon 1
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd AGM

148.25
(2.92%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:43:00 PM

HCP Plastene CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed 23.09.2024 as Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining eligibility for e-Voting by Members at the 40th AGM. Proceeding of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024 at 11.30 AM through video conferencing (VC). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Voting Results of AGM held on 30th September, 2024 and Scrutinizers Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

