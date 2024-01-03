TO THE MEMBERS OF

HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

1 We have audited the accompanying financial statements of HDB Financial Services Limited (the Company), which comprises the balance sheet as at March 31, 2014, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2 The Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3 Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (the Standards) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

4 An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5 We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

6 In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

(b) in the case of the statement of profit and loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (the Order), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.

8 As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956; and

(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 101248W Akeel Master Mumbai Partner April 15, 2014 Membership No: 046768

Annexure to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Fixed assets disposed during the year were not substantial, and therefore, do not affect the going concern assumption.

(ii) The Company is a service company. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 4(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no companies, firms or other parties covered in the register required under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, paragraph 4(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, with regard to purchase of fixed assets and sale of services. The activities of the Company do not involve any purchase of inventory and sale of goods. We have not observed any major weakness in the internal control system during the course of the audit.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no contracts and arrangements, the particulars of which need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. Accordingly paragraph 4 (v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 58A, Section 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under apply.

(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business.

(viii) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Act for any of the activities conducted/services rendered by the Company. Accordingly para 4(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, service tax and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, wealth tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess, investor education and protection fund and employees state insurance, to the extent applicable, as at March 31, 2014.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income-tax, service tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, wealth tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(x) The Company does not have any accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to its bankers, debenture holders or to any other financial institution.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company has maintained adequate records in cases where it has granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi /mutual benefit fund/ society. Accordingly paragraph 4(xiii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken by the Company have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(xvii) In terms of the Guidelines of Reserve Bank of India on Asset Liability Management System for Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the Company regularly carried out an analysis of its assets and liabilities on the basis of their residual maturity and repricing patterns. Our examination of the same indicates that the maturity gaps observed in the asset liability management are within the limits prescribed by Reserve Bank of India.

(xviii) As stated in paragraph (v) above, there are no companies/firms/parties covered in the register required to be maintained under section 301 of the Act.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has created security or charge in respect of debentures issued during the year.

(xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.

(xxi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the explanation and information given to us, five instances of fraud on the Company were identified and reported during the year. We have been further informed that the frauds on the Company were mainly related to falsification of loan /valuation documents with respect to loan against property, commercial vehicle loan and gold loan, cash embezzlement by employees and spurious contents of the gold security given by the customer amounting to Rs 0.71 crores.