|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
795.78
793.08
791.4
790.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,023.97
12,949.63
10,645.57
8,749.29
Net Worth
15,819.75
13,742.71
11,436.97
9,539.73
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
16,300.3
14,171.1
12,402.9
11,306.3
10,944.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,300.3
14,171.1
12,402.9
11,306.3
10,944.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
904.65
|38.2
|5,62,175.43
|3,940.44
|0.62
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,983.35
|203.21
|3,16,902.28
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
294.1
|341.98
|1,86,850.09
|97.14
|0.17
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
134.25
|26.96
|1,75,444.69
|1,681.87
|0.6
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,603.45
|117.19
|1,51,392.8
|90.72
|0.68
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arijit Basu
Managing Director & CEO
Ramesh G
Director
Venkatraman Srinivasan
Director
Smita Affinwalla
Director
Amla Samanta
Director
ADAYAPALAM KUMARASWAMY VISWANATHAN
Company Secretary
Dipti Khandelwal
Director
JIMMY MINOCHER TATA
Director
ARUNDHATI MECH
Director
JAYESH RAJAGOPALAN CHAKRAVARTHI
Radhika 2nd Floor,
Law Garden Road,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: +91-22 4911 6350
Website: http://www.hdbfs.com
Email: investorcommunications@hdbfs.com
Plot No B-5 MIDC,
Part B Cross Lane, Marol Andheri(E),
Mumbai-400093
Tel: 91-22-6671 2151
Website: www.dfssl.com
Email: marketing@dfssl.com/investorsqry@dfssl.com
Summary
Reports by HDB Financial Services Ltd
