iifl-logo
iifl-logo

HDB Financial Services Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

HDB Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

HDB Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jun, 2025|08:44 AM
Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.53%

Non-Promoter- 5.22%

Institutions: 5.22%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.24%

Read More
Share Price

HDB Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

795.78

793.08

791.4

790.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,023.97

12,949.63

10,645.57

8,749.29

Net Worth

15,819.75

13,742.71

11,436.97

9,539.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

16,300.3

14,171.1

12,402.9

11,306.3

10,944.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,300.3

14,171.1

12,402.9

11,306.3

10,944.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

HDB Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

904.65

38.25,62,175.433,940.440.6215,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,983.35

203.213,16,902.287.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

294.1

341.981,86,850.0997.140.17151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

134.25

26.961,75,444.691,681.870.66,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,603.45

117.191,51,392.890.720.68138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HDB Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arijit Basu

Managing Director & CEO

Ramesh G

Director

Venkatraman Srinivasan

Director

Smita Affinwalla

Director

Amla Samanta

Director

ADAYAPALAM KUMARASWAMY VISWANATHAN

Company Secretary

Dipti Khandelwal

Director

JIMMY MINOCHER TATA

Director

ARUNDHATI MECH

Director

JAYESH RAJAGOPALAN CHAKRAVARTHI

Registered Office

Radhika 2nd Floor,

Law Garden Road,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: +91-22 4911 6350

Website: http://www.hdbfs.com

Email: investorcommunications@hdbfs.com

Registrar Office

Plot No B-5 MIDC,

Part B Cross Lane, Marol Andheri(E),

Mumbai-400093

Tel: 91-22-6671 2151

Website: www.dfssl.com

Email: marketing@dfssl.com/investorsqry@dfssl.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by HDB Financial Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the HDB Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The HDB Financial Services Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of HDB Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HDB Financial Services Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 24 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HDB Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HDB Financial Services Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 24 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HDB Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HDB Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HDB Financial Services Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of HDB Financial Services Ltd?

HDB Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HDB Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HDB Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR HDB Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.