To the Members of,

HEM HOLDINGS AND TRADING LIMITED CIN-L65990MH1982PLC026823 Registered Address:- 601/602A,

FAIRLINK CENTRE, OPP. ANDHERI LINK ROAD,

ANDHERI (WEST) MUMBAI MH 400053

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Hem Holding & Trading Limited (the Company), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and othei accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our

?pini0n vgOW

Kev Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. - NIL

Principal Audit Procedures:

We have started our audit procedures with understanding of the internal control environment related to impairment loss allowance. Our procedures over internal controls focused on recognition and measurement of impairment loss allowance. We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the selected key controls implemented by the Company.

We also assessed whether the impairment methodology used by the company is in line with Ind AS 109 "Financial instruments" requirements. Particularly we assessed the approach of the Company regarding definition of default, Probability of Default, Loss Given Default and incorporation of forward-looking information for the calculation of ECL.

For loans and advances which are assessed for impairment on a portfolio basis we performed particularly the following procedures:

• We tested the reliability of key data inputs and related management controls;

• We checked the stage classification as at the balance sheet date as per definition of default of the company;

• We validated the ECL model and calculation by involving our Information Technology Expert;

• We have also calculated the ECL provision manually for a selected sample; and

• We have assessed the assumptions made by the Company in making accelerated provision considering forward looking information and based on an event in a particular geographical range.

For loans and advances which are written off during the year under audit, we read and understood the methodology and policy laid down and implemented by the Company in this regard along with its compliance on sample basis.

Other luformation

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our-auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is ta read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have

performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance ol adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether

due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is highe/ than for one resulting from error, as • fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intention*! omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. \

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the

Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the- key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interetfy benefits of such communication. fie A,

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements \

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "B" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, no remuneration has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. fel

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no- funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail featute being tampered with. As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-scction 3 of Section

143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Hem Holdings and Trading Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Renm-tino

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements foi external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that,

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because ot changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

Annexure B to the Auditors Rennrt-

The Annexure referred to in our Report to the members of Hem Holdings and Trading Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

i. In respect of its Fixed Assets: -

a. (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

(B) In respect of its Intangible assets, there being no intangible assets, this clause is not applicable.

b. As explained to us, the Company has a program for the physical verification of fixed assets at periodic intervals. In our opinion, the period of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No significant discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. We have inspected the original deeds of the immovable properties of the company held as fixed assets which are in the custody of the Company. Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation received by us, we report that all title deeds of immovable properties of the company held as fixed assets are held in the name of the Company.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) In respect of its Inventories, there being no inventory, this clause is not applicable.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. In respect oi investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or

advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited

Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a. (A) The company has granted loan/advances to associate company and year-end balance was Rs. 63,96,621/- and the company has made investments in associate company and year-end balance was Rs. 72,92,825/-

(B) The company has not granted loan/advances to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no stipulation as to receipt of principal and interest.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no overdue amount of loans granted to the companies.

e. There are no such loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to associate company, and the year end balance was Rs. 63,96,621/-, percentage thereof to the total loans granted was 100% and the company has made investments in associate company and year-end balance was Rs. 72,92,825/- percentage thereof to the total investments was 100%.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions 4 of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the period to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder are applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company is not engaged in production of any such goods or provision of any such services for which Central Govt, has prescribed particulars relating to utilization of material or labor or other items of cost. Hence, no cost records as prescribed by the central government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, have been prepared by the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues: -

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax Cess, Goods & Service Tax and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at -> 1 st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b. There are no disputed statutory dues.

viii. No transactions is being recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act 1961.

ix. (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c ) The company has not applied for any term loans during the year.

(d) The company has not raised any funds on short term basis which has utilized for long

term purposes. & .

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or tdSf^Otwj^

meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. XV?_,

(0 7 he Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

(b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c ) the auditor has not received any whistle-blower complaints.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as prescribed under section 406 of the Act Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as prescribed under section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has obtained the registration.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(c ) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

xvii. the Company has incurred cash profit in the current financial year of Rs 20,19,567/- and in the immediately preceding financial year cash profit of Rs. 71,451/-.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. As per our opinion, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of onp-*e?*Jfom the balance sheet date

XX. Since the company has no project other than ongoing projects, in which the company may have transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

xxj. Since the companys financial statement is not being consolidated with any other companies. Therefore, this clause is not aDDlicahle

For M/s Harsh Jain & Associates, (Chartered Accountants) FRN- 007639C

CA Harsh Jain \ V (Partner) Mem. No.076736 UDIN- 24076736BKDQGZ6056