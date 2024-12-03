iifl-logo-icon 1
Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd Share Price

6.02
(1.86%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.02
  • Day's High6.02
  • 52 Wk High5.91
  • Prev. Close5.91
  • Day's Low6.02
  • 52 Wk Low 2.2
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value124.14
  • EPS9.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.02

Prev. Close

5.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.02

Day's Low

6.02

52 Week's High

5.91

52 Week's Low

2.2

Book Value

124.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.14

P/E

0.64

EPS

9.18

Divi. Yield

0

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.56%

Non-Promoter- 46.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.73

2.19

2.19

2.15

Net Worth

2.97

2.43

2.43

2.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.07

0.08

0.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.04

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.04

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.1

View Annually Results

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ketan M Shah

Managing Director

Sangeeta Ketan Shah

Independent Director

Anup Kumar Das

Additional Director

Jigar Pankaj Bhai Dave

Additional Director

Dorar Kirit shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd

Summary

Hem Holdings & Trading Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated on 01 April, 1982. It is registered as an investment and non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company has been established as an investment company in Mumbai, India and subsequently registered with RBI. The business model is based on the accomplishment of investments and other investment advisory financial services in India. The Company is engaged in the business of investments in mutual funds and in equity shares including in group companies and also in providing loans to group companies.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd share price today?

The Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd is ₹0.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd is 0.64 and 0.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd is ₹2.2 and ₹5.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd?

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 173.64% and 1 Month at 160.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

