SectorFinance
Open₹6.02
Prev. Close₹5.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.02
Day's Low₹6.02
52 Week's High₹5.91
52 Week's Low₹2.2
Book Value₹124.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.14
P/E0.64
EPS9.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.73
2.19
2.19
2.15
Net Worth
2.97
2.43
2.43
2.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.07
0.08
0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.04
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.04
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ketan M Shah
Managing Director
Sangeeta Ketan Shah
Independent Director
Anup Kumar Das
Additional Director
Jigar Pankaj Bhai Dave
Additional Director
Dorar Kirit shah
Reports by Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd
Summary
Hem Holdings & Trading Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated on 01 April, 1982. It is registered as an investment and non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company has been established as an investment company in Mumbai, India and subsequently registered with RBI. The business model is based on the accomplishment of investments and other investment advisory financial services in India. The Company is engaged in the business of investments in mutual funds and in equity shares including in group companies and also in providing loans to group companies.
The Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd is ₹0.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd is 0.64 and 0.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd is ₹2.2 and ₹5.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 173.64% and 1 Month at 160.61%.
