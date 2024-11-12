|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|PLEASE FIND THE INTIMATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|HEM HOLDINGS & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statement for the quarter ended 30th sep 2024 PLEASE FIND THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEP 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|HEM HOLDINGS & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the Board Meeting Intimation . FINANCIALS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|HEM HOLDINGS & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please find the Financials Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Please find the Revised outcome of the Board Meeting . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|Please find the disclosure under Regulation 30 .
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|HEM HOLDINGS & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th February , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
