Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd Board Meeting

6.89
(1.92%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
PLEASE FIND THE INTIMATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
HEM HOLDINGS & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statement for the quarter ended 30th sep 2024 PLEASE FIND THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEP 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
HEM HOLDINGS & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the Board Meeting Intimation . FINANCIALS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202425 May 2024
HEM HOLDINGS & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please find the Financials Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Please find the Revised outcome of the Board Meeting . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Please find the disclosure under Regulation 30 .
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
HEM HOLDINGS & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th February , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

