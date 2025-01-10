Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.73
2.19
2.19
2.15
Net Worth
2.97
2.43
2.43
2.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.11
2.44
2.43
2.39
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.31
0.32
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.73
0.2
0.18
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.03
Networking Capital
1.37
1.23
1.25
1.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.44
1.26
1.26
1.26
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.08
0.65
0.31
0.64
Total Assets
2.47
2.39
2.06
2
No Record Found
