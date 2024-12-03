Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd Summary

Hem Holdings & Trading Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated on 01 April, 1982. It is registered as an investment and non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company has been established as an investment company in Mumbai, India and subsequently registered with RBI. The business model is based on the accomplishment of investments and other investment advisory financial services in India. The Company is engaged in the business of investments in mutual funds and in equity shares including in group companies and also in providing loans to group companies.