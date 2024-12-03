iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd Company Summary

6.63
(2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd Summary

Hem Holdings & Trading Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated on 01 April, 1982. It is registered as an investment and non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company has been established as an investment company in Mumbai, India and subsequently registered with RBI. The business model is based on the accomplishment of investments and other investment advisory financial services in India. The Company is engaged in the business of investments in mutual funds and in equity shares including in group companies and also in providing loans to group companies.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.