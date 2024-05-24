TO THE MEMBERS OF HEMANG RESOURCES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of HEMANG RESOURCES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, the statement of changes in equity and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS, of the Financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for the Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of the powers conferred by subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act,2013, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

(2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement, and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to adequacy of the Internal Financials control over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B,

(g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including forward derivative contracts iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For John Moris & CO

Chartered Accountants,

FRN: 007220S

Sd/-

CA Balagopal.C.M

Partner

M No: 029128

Place: Chennai

Date: 24.05.2024

UDIN: 24029128BKDGR07334

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of HEMANG RESOURCES LIMITED (‘the Company) on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained Proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets have been verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management and no material discrepancies was noticed on such verification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties, covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken nor given any loan to its directors, hence the provisions of Sec 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the Loans and Investments made is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products of the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amount deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty and Excise Duty, Value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty and Excise Duty, Value added tax, cess, GST and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

There are no statutory dues/litigation pending against the company other than the following amounts involved as dues of Income Tax, Commercial Tax and other material statutory dues and against which no material amount is deposited on account of pendency of dispute. The details are as below: -

Statute Forum where Dispute is pending Amount involved Financial Year to which the amount relates Commercial Tax (Surat) Joint Commissioner 36,67,832/- 2006-07 Sales Tax (Maharashtra) Deputy Commissioner 28,340/- 2007-08 Sales Tax (Surat) Deputy Commissioner 10,33,42,468/- 2012-13 Custom Duty Commissioner (Appeals) 2,77,54,116/- 2012-13 Custom Duty CESTAT (Appeals). 81,91,647/- 2013-14 Customs Duty CESTAT (Appeals- Bangalore). 63,61,616/- 2014-15 Sales Tax (Surat) DCCT 11,44,82,001/- 2013-14 Sales Tax (Chennai) Assistant Commissioner 23,185/- 2010-11 Sales Tax (Chandrapur) Deputy Commissioner 1,48,674/- 2013-14 Sales Tax (Surat) Deputy Commissioner 1,96,560/- 2012-13 Customs (Ahmedabad) CESTAT(Appeals) 52,78,214/- 2012-13 Sales Tax (Surat) Assistant Commissioner 25,674/- 2015-16 Sales Tax (Surat) Assistant Commissioner 2,43,37,910/- 2014-15

(viii) Repayment of Due to Financial Institutions and Banks:

We confirm that, the company has not delayed in repayment of dues to Financial Institutions, Banks or debenture holders during the year while the bank accounts of the company.

(ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and any term loans from banks. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on by its officers or employees has not been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided for managerial remuneration. His remuneration has been approved by shareholders under the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For John Moris & CO

Chartered Accountants,

FRN: 007220S

Sd/-

CA Balagopal.C.M

Partner

M No: 029128

Place: Chennai

Date: 24.05.2024

UDIN: 24029128BKDGR07334

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of HEMANG RESOURCES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For John Moris & CO

Chartered Accountants,

FRN: 007220S

Sd/-

CA Balagopal.C.M

Partner

M No: 029128

Place: Chennai

Date: 24.05.2024

UDIN: 24029128BKDGR07334