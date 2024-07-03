SectorTrading
Open₹29.5
Prev. Close₹29.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.47
Day's High₹30.9
Day's Low₹29.2
52 Week's High₹49.44
52 Week's Low₹26
Book Value₹18.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.56
P/E3.61
EPS8.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.2
13.2
13.2
13.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.22
13.31
5.93
-13.59
Net Worth
25.42
26.51
19.13
-0.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
1.34
125.75
249.59
yoy growth (%)
-92.64
-98.92
-49.61
-42.64
Raw materials
-1.84
-1.15
-127.89
-237.49
As % of sales
1,856.71
85.78
101.7
95.15
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.84
-2.57
-3.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.53
-6.24
-17.3
-1.47
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
1.49
1.42
5.34
0.48
Working capital
-9.63
-21.73
-20.77
13.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-92.64
-98.92
-49.61
-42.64
Op profit growth
-0.73
23.58
-493.66
-55.04
EBIT growth
1.19
-22.74
-188.23
-29.98
Net profit growth
4.73
-59.74
1,110.11
-176.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Shikha Jain
Independent Director
Nikhil Dhanotiya
Whole Time Director & CEO
Komal Thakker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maya Vishwakarma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hemang Resources Ltd
Summary
Hemang Resources Ltd (Formerly Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd) which was established in year 1993 with the name of BCC Housing Finance and Leasing Company Limited as a Non Banking Financial Institution. The Company was initially engaged in finance of leasing and hire purchase business. In 1994, the name of the Company was changed to BCC Finance Limited and in the year 2006 it changed to Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Limited. The name of the Company was further changed to Hemang Resources Limited in 2015.The Company had opted to exit from the business of a non-banking financial institution and therefore the Reserve Bank of India had in year 2006 cancelled the Certificate of Registration granted to M/s BCC Finance Limited, Indore for carrying on the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution. Following cancellation of Registration Certificate, M/s BCC Finance Limited, cannot transact the business of a non-banking financial institution. Presently the Company engages in the Coal Trading business in India. It is dealing into two divisions viz. Coal Trading Division and Infrastructure Division. The Coal Trading Division includes trading of Imported & Indigenous Coal and selling to various Industries in India. The Company having regard to new line of activity has procured significant quantity of land at the prominent locations for the purpose of dealing in real estate sector..
The Hemang Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemang Resources Ltd is ₹38.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hemang Resources Ltd is 3.61 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemang Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemang Resources Ltd is ₹26 and ₹49.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hemang Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.75%, 3 Years at 111.48%, 1 Year at -24.78%, 6 Month at -6.29%, 3 Month at -3.21% and 1 Month at 3.18%.
