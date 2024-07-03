iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemang Resources Ltd Share Price

29.21
(-1.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.5
  • Day's High30.9
  • 52 Wk High49.44
  • Prev. Close29.51
  • Day's Low29.2
  • 52 Wk Low 26
  • Turnover (lac)0.47
  • P/E3.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.86
  • EPS8.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hemang Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

29.5

Prev. Close

29.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.47

Day's High

30.9

Day's Low

29.2

52 Week's High

49.44

52 Week's Low

26

Book Value

18.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.56

P/E

3.61

EPS

8.17

Divi. Yield

0

Hemang Resources Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

11 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Hemang Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hemang Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.65%

Non-Promoter- 36.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hemang Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.2

13.2

13.2

13.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.22

13.31

5.93

-13.59

Net Worth

25.42

26.51

19.13

-0.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

1.34

125.75

249.59

yoy growth (%)

-92.64

-98.92

-49.61

-42.64

Raw materials

-1.84

-1.15

-127.89

-237.49

As % of sales

1,856.71

85.78

101.7

95.15

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.84

-2.57

-3.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.53

-6.24

-17.3

-1.47

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

1.49

1.42

5.34

0.48

Working capital

-9.63

-21.73

-20.77

13.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.64

-98.92

-49.61

-42.64

Op profit growth

-0.73

23.58

-493.66

-55.04

EBIT growth

1.19

-22.74

-188.23

-29.98

Net profit growth

4.73

-59.74

1,110.11

-176.47

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hemang Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hemang Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Shikha Jain

Independent Director

Nikhil Dhanotiya

Whole Time Director & CEO

Komal Thakker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maya Vishwakarma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hemang Resources Ltd

Summary

Hemang Resources Ltd (Formerly Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd) which was established in year 1993 with the name of BCC Housing Finance and Leasing Company Limited as a Non Banking Financial Institution. The Company was initially engaged in finance of leasing and hire purchase business. In 1994, the name of the Company was changed to BCC Finance Limited and in the year 2006 it changed to Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Limited. The name of the Company was further changed to Hemang Resources Limited in 2015.The Company had opted to exit from the business of a non-banking financial institution and therefore the Reserve Bank of India had in year 2006 cancelled the Certificate of Registration granted to M/s BCC Finance Limited, Indore for carrying on the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution. Following cancellation of Registration Certificate, M/s BCC Finance Limited, cannot transact the business of a non-banking financial institution. Presently the Company engages in the Coal Trading business in India. It is dealing into two divisions viz. Coal Trading Division and Infrastructure Division. The Coal Trading Division includes trading of Imported & Indigenous Coal and selling to various Industries in India. The Company having regard to new line of activity has procured significant quantity of land at the prominent locations for the purpose of dealing in real estate sector..
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hemang Resources Ltd share price today?

The Hemang Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hemang Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemang Resources Ltd is ₹38.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hemang Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hemang Resources Ltd is 3.61 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hemang Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemang Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemang Resources Ltd is ₹26 and ₹49.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hemang Resources Ltd?

Hemang Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.75%, 3 Years at 111.48%, 1 Year at -24.78%, 6 Month at -6.29%, 3 Month at -3.21% and 1 Month at 3.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hemang Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hemang Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hemang Resources Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

