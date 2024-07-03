Summary

Hemang Resources Ltd (Formerly Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd) which was established in year 1993 with the name of BCC Housing Finance and Leasing Company Limited as a Non Banking Financial Institution. The Company was initially engaged in finance of leasing and hire purchase business. In 1994, the name of the Company was changed to BCC Finance Limited and in the year 2006 it changed to Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Limited. The name of the Company was further changed to Hemang Resources Limited in 2015.The Company had opted to exit from the business of a non-banking financial institution and therefore the Reserve Bank of India had in year 2006 cancelled the Certificate of Registration granted to M/s BCC Finance Limited, Indore for carrying on the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution. Following cancellation of Registration Certificate, M/s BCC Finance Limited, cannot transact the business of a non-banking financial institution. Presently the Company engages in the Coal Trading business in India. It is dealing into two divisions viz. Coal Trading Division and Infrastructure Division. The Coal Trading Division includes trading of Imported & Indigenous Coal and selling to various Industries in India. The Company having regard to new line of activity has procured significant quantity of land at the prominent locations for the purpose of dealing in real estate sector..

