|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Hemang Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for considering the un-audited Financial result for quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Hemang Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and other matters. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and majority of directors of the company Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting through video conferencing mode held today, i.e., on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following: - a) Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. b) Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:45 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Hemang Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and other matters. 2. any other matter with the permission of Chair and majority of directors of the company Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, and in accordance with the MCA Notification No. G.S.R. 409(E) dated 15.06.2021, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting through video conferencing mode held today, i.e., on Friday, May 24, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following:- a) Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. b) To consider and approve re- appointment of M/s RSPS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Indore, FRN No. 015542C, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. c) To consider and approve re- appointment of M/s Ajit Jain & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, Indore. C.P. No. 2876, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. 1. Approve Audited Standalone Financial Result for Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. 1. Approve the Statutory Auditor Report for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024] (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Hemang Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject matter we would like to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 09th day of February 2024 through video conferencing mode inter-alia: 1. to consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and other matters. 2. any other matter with the permission of Chair and majority of directors of the company. Trading Window for all the Directors Key Managerial Personnel Designated Employees and other connected persons as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Policy on Insider Trading is closed from Monday 1st January 2024 (already intimated to stock exchange on Saturday 30th December 2023) to Sunday 11th February 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, Board meeting held on 09.02.2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024) This is to inform you that as per query and instruction we are submitting the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2023 with ratification marked by you. We further inform you that we have already submitted the ratified unaudited financial results for the Quarter December, 2023. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
