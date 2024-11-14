Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Hemang Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for considering the un-audited Financial result for quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Hemang Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and other matters. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and majority of directors of the company Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting through video conferencing mode held today, i.e., on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following: - a) Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. b) Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:45 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Hemang Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and other matters. 2. any other matter with the permission of Chair and majority of directors of the company Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, and in accordance with the MCA Notification No. G.S.R. 409(E) dated 15.06.2021, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting through video conferencing mode held today, i.e., on Friday, May 24, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following:- a) Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. b) To consider and approve re- appointment of M/s RSPS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Indore, FRN No. 015542C, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. c) To consider and approve re- appointment of M/s Ajit Jain & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, Indore. C.P. No. 2876, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. 1. Approve Audited Standalone Financial Result for Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. 1. Approve the Statutory Auditor Report for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024] (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024