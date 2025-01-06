Hemang Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.53
-6.24
-17.3
-1.47
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
1.49
1.42
5.34
0.48
Working capital
-9.63
-21.73
-20.77
13.64
Other operating items
Operating
-14.68
-26.56
-32.74
12.63
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.16
Free cash flow
-14.68
-26.56
-32.74
12.79
Equity raised
-17.09
4.64
40.56
34.43
Investing
0.03
0.07
0.05
0.03
Financing
54.18
2.8
-2.41
29.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.42
-19.04
5.45
77
