Hemang Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hemang Resources Ltd

Hemang Resources FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.53

-6.24

-17.3

-1.47

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

1.49

1.42

5.34

0.48

Working capital

-9.63

-21.73

-20.77

13.64

Other operating items

Operating

-14.68

-26.56

-32.74

12.63

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.16

Free cash flow

-14.68

-26.56

-32.74

12.79

Equity raised

-17.09

4.64

40.56

34.43

Investing

0.03

0.07

0.05

0.03

Financing

54.18

2.8

-2.41

29.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22.42

-19.04

5.45

77

Hemang Resources : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hemang Resources Ltd

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.