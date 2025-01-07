Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
1.34
125.75
249.59
yoy growth (%)
-92.64
-98.92
-49.61
-42.64
Raw materials
-1.84
-1.15
-127.89
-237.49
As % of sales
1,856.71
85.78
101.7
95.15
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.84
-2.57
-3.51
As % of sales
344.5
62.63
2.04
1.4
Other costs
-17.46
-19.03
-11.22
-4.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17,620.28
1,413.52
8.92
1.81
Operating profit
-19.54
-19.68
-15.93
4.04
OPM
-19,721.49
-1,461.94
-12.66
1.62
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.24
-9.53
-10.27
Other income
13.48
13.7
8.18
4.76
Profit before tax
-6.53
-6.24
-17.3
-1.47
Taxes
1.49
1.42
5.34
0.48
Tax rate
-22.88
-22.87
-30.89
-32.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.04
-4.81
-11.95
-0.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.04
-4.81
-11.95
-0.98
yoy growth (%)
4.73
-59.74
1,110.11
-176.47
NPM
-5,086.47
-357.35
-9.5
-0.39
