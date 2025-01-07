iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemang Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

1.34

125.75

249.59

yoy growth (%)

-92.64

-98.92

-49.61

-42.64

Raw materials

-1.84

-1.15

-127.89

-237.49

As % of sales

1,856.71

85.78

101.7

95.15

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.84

-2.57

-3.51

As % of sales

344.5

62.63

2.04

1.4

Other costs

-17.46

-19.03

-11.22

-4.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17,620.28

1,413.52

8.92

1.81

Operating profit

-19.54

-19.68

-15.93

4.04

OPM

-19,721.49

-1,461.94

-12.66

1.62

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.24

-9.53

-10.27

Other income

13.48

13.7

8.18

4.76

Profit before tax

-6.53

-6.24

-17.3

-1.47

Taxes

1.49

1.42

5.34

0.48

Tax rate

-22.88

-22.87

-30.89

-32.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.04

-4.81

-11.95

-0.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.04

-4.81

-11.95

-0.98

yoy growth (%)

4.73

-59.74

1,110.11

-176.47

NPM

-5,086.47

-357.35

-9.5

-0.39

