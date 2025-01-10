Hemang Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.2
13.2
13.2
13.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.22
13.31
5.93
-13.59
Net Worth
25.42
26.51
19.13
-0.39
Minority Interest
Debt
1.86
3.39
3.39
21.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
27.28
29.9
22.52
21.2
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.12
0.13
0.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.4
0.35
0.3
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.01
0.82
4.41
13.09
Networking Capital
23.68
27.71
16.51
3.88
Inventories
21.69
17.58
17.78
12.88
Inventory Days
47,438.95
Sundry Debtors
22.15
39.78
37.24
23.22
Debtor Days
85,522.7
Other Current Assets
11.19
11.07
11.4
10.54
Sundry Creditors
-19.65
-26.01
-33.47
-25.93
Creditor Days
95,504.03
Other Current Liabilities
-11.7
-14.71
-16.44
-16.83
Cash
0.09
0.9
1.17
3.81
Total Assets
27.29
29.9
22.52
21.19
