Outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the company for the year 2023-2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find Newspaper advertisement titled Information regarding 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company published in Business Standard (English) and Tamizh Murasu (Tamil) Edition Scrutinizer Report and Voting Result of the AGM 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)