Hemo Organic Ltd Summary

Hemo Organic Ltd (Formerly known as Dinesh Allorga Limited) was incorporated in August, 1992. Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing of chemicals having plant and machinery at Lunej, Khambhat, Gujarat. The manufacturing of the same was discontinued due to pollution crisis. But the same was discontinued due to pollution crisis. Currently, it is is engaged in the production and sale of white coal in India. It also produces and sells ayurvedic medicines and chemicals.The Company is setting up a new project to manufacture 2.6 Di Chloro Aniline which is used as an intermediate in bulk drugs/ pharmaceuticals and Para Chloro Meta Cresol which is used in the leather industry. The project has been set up costing Rs.447 lacs near Khambhat, Dist. Kheda, Gujarat. The installed capacity for 2.6 Dichloro aniline would be 110 metric tonnes per annum and that for para Chloro Meta Cresol would be 220 metric tonnes per annum.